Winnipeg coach Maurice resigns, Lowry gets interim job

Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice, Jansen Harkins (12), Kristian Vesalainen (93) and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) watch from the bench against the Buffalo Sabres during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice has resigned in a surprise move in his ninth year with the team.

The team announced Maurice’s decision on Friday, and said it was effective immediately. Dave Lowry was elevated to interim coach.

The Jets (13-10-5) have dropped three of four heading into Friday night’s game against the visiting Washington Capitals.

Maurice, who turns 55 on Jan. 30, coached Winnipeg into the playoffs in each of the previous four seasons. The Jets swept Edmonton in the first round in May and then were swept by Montreal in the next round.

Maurice took over as Jets coach in January 2014. He coached exactly 600 regular-season games with the franchise, going 315-223-62.

Maurice got his first head coaching job with the then-Hartford Whalers for the 1995-96 season. He has a career record of 775-680-99-130, spending two stints with the Carolina franchise and also coaching the Toronto Maple Leafs.

