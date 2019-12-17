Wimberley one win away from completing bounce back season with a state title.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The turnaround is almost complete for the Wimberley High School football team.

A year after the Texans finished 4-7 and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, Wimberley will play for the 4A-Division Two State Championship Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

“A lot of people didn’t expect us to get here because last year, we were one and done,” said Senior Manny Esquina. “We all came here (in the offseason) and worked so much, worked so hard to get here.”

“Nobody really gave us a shot, we were the underdogs all year,” added Senior Jadon Potts. “We overcame some things, played to our best ability, and everyone did their job, that’s how we ended up here.”

They made state in 2017, but they lost to West Orange Stark 30-21. The nature of this years run has put the excitement level at a fever pitch in the Wimberley community. However, Head Coach Doug Warren says his team is handling the extra attention well.

“As far as the kids, they see that (extra attention) during the day and they come out here and still get their hiney chewed out and we’re right in the middle of them so it’s business as usual for the kiddos,” Warren said. “The other thing too, is that it’s the last week and you’re in the championship game and you also want to enjoy it, so we’re going to have a good time this week.”

The Texans will face Pleasant Grove for the 4A-Division Two Title, kickoff is set for 3pm Friday in Arlington.