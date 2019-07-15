What to expect at Big 12 Media Days

ARLINGTON, TX (KXAN) — 2019 Big 12 Media Days is heading to AT&T Stadium (Jerry World) Monday and Tuesday for the quasi-kick off to the 2019 college football season.

According to the preseason media poll, the Longhorns and Sooners are expected to meet back at AT&T Stadium in December squaring off in their second straight conference championship game.

Oklahoma is the favorite to win the Big 12 for the fifth straight season with the Longhorns picked second.

Oklahoma is in the first wave of teams to meet with the media Monday joined by Texas Tech, TCU, Oklahoma State and Kansas. Texas caps off the two-day event making the rounds Tuesday with Baylor, Kansas State, Iowa State and West Virginia.

There’s still 48 days until the first full weekend of college football, so plenty of time to preview the season and plenty of time for reporters to ask these players the same questions.

Questions Texas will likely hear a lot during Media Days

How will this team handle success after after 10 wins in 2018?

Texas coaches and players have already heard this one plenty after a surprising win in the Sugar Bowl and a 10-4 season. Texas coach Tom Herman has tried to tell anyone that will listen during that offseason that this is a new team.

What the 2018 team accomplished is irrelevant to this current group. It certainly showed what Texas could be capable of in the future, but the 2019 group has a long way to go, especially with a defense full of new starters.

Why is everyone picking on Sam Ehlinger?

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is one of the top 15-20 Heisman contenders going into the season and proved that he could become a great college football quarterback. He’s also become quite a target for other players and pundits that don’t play college football anymore.

When former Oklahoma quarterback and Lake Travis producer Baker Mayfield went after Ehlinger it wasn’t that surprising. They’ve got history and rivalry on at least two levels. When former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw told Louisiana Tech fans at a fundraiser that Ehlinger “ain’t that good.” Well, that raised some eyebrows because…why would Bradshaw go after a college junior?

Reporters will be interested in getting Ehlinger’s thoughts on Mayfield and Bradshaw’s barbs. Our guess is that Ehlinger will avoid any bulletin board material or tough talk and pass on questions regarding the two QB’s.

What are the expectations for the 2019 Longhorns defense?

The Longhorns will be introducing a lot of newcomers to an average defense (by the numbers) in 2018. Defensive backs Kris Boyd, Davante Davis and P.J. Locke are gone. Linebacker Gary Johnson is gone. Defensive linemen Charles Omenihu, Chris Nelson and Breckyn Hager are gone, as well.

There will be at least seven new full-time starters in the Texas defense. Safeties Caden Sterns and Brandon Jones will be the anchors on the field. Defensive end Malcolm Roach missed most of the 2018 season, but will be expected to lead the Longhorns on the defensive line. Roach and Jones will be in Arlington joined by linebacker Jeffrey McCulloch representing the Longhorns defense.

