Week Two: Texas high school football scoreboard

Texas High School Football
CLASS 6A

Aldine Nimitz 16, Baytown Sterling 14

Allen 38, Dickinson 24

Arlington 38, Byron Nelson 14

Arlington Lamar 38, Garland Naaman Forest 0

Austin Anderson 14, Leander Rouse 13

Austin Westlake 35, Cypress Ranch 7

Beaumont West Brook 61, Houston Strake Jesuit 21

Buda Hays 22, Dripping Springs 21

Clear Falls 49, Texas City 7

Conroe Oak Ridge 48, Alief Elsik 13

Coppell 17, Hurst Bell 10

Cypress Fairbanks 44, Cypress Park 0

Cypress Falls 51, Alief Hastings 24

De Soto 55, Dallas Jesuit 27

Deer Park 28, League City Clear Creek 27

Del Valle 47, Pflugerville Connally 28

Eagle Pass 42, SA Southwest 14

EP Americas 35, Midland Christian 28

Euless Trinity 21, Garland Sachse 19

Fort Bend Clements 49, Houston Spring Woods 0

Fort Bend Kempner 35, Alvin 0

Houston King 26, Magnolia West 21

Irving Nimitz 33, Carrollton Smith 13

Katy 56, Humble Atascocita 14

Katy Seven Lakes 28, La Porte 23

Keller 43, Richardson Berkner 12

Klein Oak 23, Cypress Creek 21

La Joya 30, Roma 6

Lewisville 55, Arlington Houston 14

Lewisville Flower Mound 38, Plano West 10

Lewisville Marcus 26, McKinney Boyd 19

Longview 53, Marshall 0

Lufkin 44, Nacogdoches 0

McAllen Memorial 51, Mission Sharyland 10

Midland 43, EP Pebble Hills 42

New Braunfels 45, Seguin 26

North Garland 54, Irving 21

North Mesquite 33, Garland Lakeview Centennial 14

Odessa 37, Jefferson County, Miss. 14

Pearland Dawson 44, Humble Summer Creek 20

PSJA North 35, Harlingen South 16

Richardson 56, Dallas Samuell 7

Richardson Pearce 31, Frisco Wakeland 22

Rockwall 50, Garland Rowlett 7

Round Rock McNeil 49, Leander Glenn 29

Round Rock Westwood 41, Austin High 39

SA Madison 55, Austin Bowie 29

SA Northside Brennan 32, SA Northside Warren 14

SA Northside Jay 25, SA Northside Clark 17

SA South San Antonio 30, SA Harlandale 7

San Angelo Central 52, Del Rio 10

Schertz Clemens 56, SA MacArthur 21

Smithson Valley 43, Pflugerville Hendrickson 15

Spring Westfield 30, Alief Taylor 2

The Woodlands 31, Houston Lamar 0

Weslaco 45, Edcouch-Elsa 35

CLASS 5A

Abilene Cooper 42, Grapevine 14

Alice 46, Kingsville King 13

Amarillo 36, Amarillo Tascosa 33

Amarillo Palo Duro 32, Plainview 28

Austin LBJ 14, Los Fresnos 6

Brenham 38, Waller 13

Brownsville Memorial 49, Brownsville Lopez 6

Bryan Rudder 43, Elgin 42

Burleson Centennial 53, Denison 34

Canyon 22, Canyon Randall 7

CC Calallen 24, CC Flour Bluff 10

CC Miller 51, Sinton 9

Cedar Park 26, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 14

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 28, SA Churchill 16

Corsicana 40, Saginaw Boswell 34

Crowley 52, Mansfield Legacy 14

Dallas Adamson 39, Carrollton Turner 8

Dallas Highland Park 52, Mesquite Horn 25

Dayton 51, Galena Park 7

Denton Ryan 24, Keller Fossil Ridge 0

Fort Bend Elkins 42, Houston Sterling 9

Fort Bend Marshall 19, Fort Bend Hightower 0

Frisco Heritage 43, Dallas Wilson 28

Frisco Independence 49, Frisco Memorial 20

Frisco Lone Star 75, Denton 0

Galveston Ball 3, Yates 0

Granbury 52, Seagoville 14

Gregory-Portland 29, Victoria East 7

Huntsville 27, Port Neches-Groves 10

Hutto 42, Liberty Hill 14

Lake Dallas 24, Frisco Centennial 0

Laredo Martin 31, Carrizo Springs 14

Laredo Nixon 35, Laredo Cigarroa 28

Lewisville The Colony 48, Frisco Reedy 19

Lindale 40, Forney 0

Lubbock Cooper 35, Lubbock Coronado 21

Mansfield Lake Ridge 43, Hewitt Midway 35

McKinney North 68, Justin Northwest 65

Midlothian 51, Killeen Shoemaker 20

Mount Pleasant 45, Paris North Lamar 14

N. Richland Hills Birdville 35, Little Elm 21

Port Arthur Memorial 35, Houston Madison 0

Port Lavaca Calhoun 63, Stafford 14

Prosper 49, Keller Timber Creek 7

Royse City 37, Garland 14

SA Burbank 34, SA Memorial 29

SA Southside 45, SA Highlands 7

Saginaw 41, Wichita Falls 31

San Angelo Lake View 27, Fabens 7

Texarkana Texas 28, Texarkana, Ark. 7

Tomball 42, Santa Fe 14

Uvalde 17, Eagle Pass Winn 0

Willis 20, Montgomery Lake Creek 17

CLASS 4A

Andrews 44, Monahans 6

Argyle 49, Waco La Vega 35

Athens 28, Rusk 16

Aubrey 21, Whitesboro 7

Bridgeport 54, Bowie 19

Brownwood 70, Snyder 3

Bullard 36, Longview Spring Hill 28

Bushland 61, Dalhart 8

Caddo Mills 52, Edgewood 0

Canton 28, Mineola 27

Carrollton Ranchview 14, Wills Point 7

Carthage 49, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 7

CC West Oso 36, Taft 28

China Spring 34, Addison Trinity 14

Cleveland Tarkington 31, Houston Washington 7

Clint Mountain View 30, Silver, N.M. 7

Dallas Roosevelt 54, Dallas Jefferson 12

Denver City 48, Littlefield 14

El Campo 34, Rockport-Fulton 6

Fairfield 14, Brownsboro 6

Fischer Canyon Lake 21, Pflugerville Weiss 20

FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 19, North Dallas 15

Gonzales 14, Austin Crockett 0

Graham 56, Mineral Wells 0

Hamshire-Fannett 53, Kountze 7

Hidalgo 35, Lyford 20

Huffman Hargrave 42, Fulshear 7

Kennedale 35, Midlothian Heritage 28

Kilgore 48, Hallsville 24

La Feria 63, Santa Rosa 0

La Vernia 63, SA McCollum 10

Llano 59, Luling 14

Lorena 42, Franklin 21

Lubbock Estacado 30, Pampa 24

Madisonville 55, Woodville 12

Mexia 49, Teague 22

Midland Greenwood 35, Hereford 14

Needville 35, Houston St. Thomas 34

Orangefield 20, Livingston 14

Paris 42, Terrell 7

Perryton 22, Childress 14

Pittsburg 42, Longview Pine Tree 30

Pleasanton 49, SA Lanier 33

Poteet 40, SA Cole 20

Raymondville 31, Rio Grande City La Grulla 19

Robinson 55, Gatesville 3

Sealy 29, Navasota 0

Shepherd 42, Coldspring-Oakhurst 38

Smithville 76, Austin Navarro 13

Somerset 33, Devine 28

Stephenville 13, Everman 10

Sweetwater 48, Big Spring 27

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 40, Henderson 7

Waco Connally 35, Glen Rose 17

West Columbia 34, Wharton 20

West Orange-Stark 36, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 14

WF Hirschi 38, Wolfforth Frenship 37, OT

Wimberley 29, Giddings 22

CLASS 3A

Banquete 22, Santa Gertrudis Academy 11

Brock 21, Iowa Park 7

Buna 30, Hemphill 24

Canadian 42, Amarillo River Road 14

CC London 32, Robstown 0

Clyde 53, Merkel 14

Comfort 67, Austin Hyde Park 6

Commerce 35, Leonard 22

Corrigan-Camden 27, Centerville 12

Cotulla 40, Bishop 0

De Kalb 20, New Boston 14

East Bernard 49, Hitchcock 12

East Chambers 37, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 20

Edna 48, Anahuac 33

Falfurrias 35, Monte Alto 0

George West 50, Nixon-Smiley 7

Grandview 45, Hillsboro 17

Jourdanton 56, Dilley 7

Karnes City 34, Stockdale 7

La Marque 26, Houston St. Pius X 12

Malakoff 76, Emory Rains 7

McGregor 56, Bosqueville 14

Mount Vernon 50, Farmersville 20

Natalia 27, Universal City Randolph 21

New London West Rusk 35, Waskom 19

Newton 52, Silsbee 21

Omaha Pewitt 29, Hooks 14

Pilot Point 25, Krum 0

Poth 41, Falls City 8

Rogers 63, Bruceville-Eddy 27

SA Brooks 66, SA Castle Hills 21

Shallowater 28, Levelland 20

Tolar 23, De Leon 17

Troy 28, Lexington 6

Tulia 29, Floydada 21

Tuscola Jim Ned 44, Anson 0

Wall 20, Cisco 13

WF City View 47, Ponder 6

Yoakum 40, Cuero 21

CLASS 2A

Abernathy 42, Sundown 9

Agua Dulce 19, Ben Bolt 14

Albany 28, Dublin 21

Archer City 54, Alvord 27

Axtell 26, Malakoff Cross Roads 6

Baird 64, Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite 8

Burton 28, Milano 7

Charlotte 12, Premont 6, OT

Crawford 16, Clifton 12

Cross Plains 55, Ranger 0

Deweyville 36, Colmesneil 30

Electra 52, Chico 14

Evadale 48, Warren 34

Flatonia 33, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 7

Ganado 49, Wallis Brazos 6

Goldthwaite 36, Junction 27

Gruver 54, Sunray 0

Hamilton 46, Hico 13

Hamlin 44, Wheeler 15

Hawley 36, Bangs 9

Holland 20, Mart 6

Joaquin 34, Ore City 13

Kenedy 49, Louise 6

Leakey 46, Medina 0

Mason 2, Johnson City 0

Mertzon Irion County 60, Paint Rock 14

Miles 44, San Angelo Texas Leadership 12

Mount Enterprise 32, Cushing 16

Panhandle 50, Memphis 7

Refugio 35, Goliad 6

Riviera Kaufer 26, Woodsboro 2

Rocksprings 27, Sabinal 8

Saratoga West Hardin 38, Hull-Daisetta 12

Seymour 40, Quanah 34

Shiner 38, Vanderbilt Industrial 14

Smyer 36, Plains 0

Stamford 30, Roscoe 13

Stinnett West Texas 32, Stratford 27

Sudan 44, New Home 6

Tahoka 21, Lubbock Roosevelt 20

Thrall 41, Moody 14

Valley View 35, Willow Park Trinity Christian 6

Vega 61, Boys Ranch 0

Wellington 34, Frederick, Okla. 15

Windthorst 34, Jacksboro 12

Winters 26, Eldorado 20

Wolfe City 26, Bells 21

Yorktown 47, Runge 6

CLASS 1A

Afton Patton Springs 39, Cotton Center 27

Avalon 79, Iredell 32

Balmorhea 80, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 34

Blackwell 30, Roscoe Highland 16

Blanket 47, Lometa 0

Brackett 46, La Pryor 28

Bryson 20, Throckmorton 18

Chillicothe 52, Benjamin 6

Covington 65, Mount Calm 19

Crowell 84, Petersburg 48

Dime Box 60, Round Rock Christian 14

Eden 67, Rotan 18

Evant 52, Cranfills Gap 21

Garden City 69, Morton 8

Gilmer Union Hill 52, Dallas Lutheran 6

Jonesboro 20, Blum 6

Knox City 72, Perrin-Whitt 26

Kress 48, Hedley 36

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 53, Apple Springs 29

Lefors 55, Miami 34

Loraine 49, Bronte 0

Matador Motley County 60, Hart 14

May 60, Cherokee 0

McLean 75, Groom 27

Milford 60, Abbott 14

Moran 54, Rising Star 6

Mullin 60, Trent 36

O’Donnell 46, Whiteface 0

Oakwood 53, Aquilla 8

Rochelle 69, Santa Anna 20

Ropesville Ropes 52, Nazareth 40

Rule 60, Lubbock Christ The King 14

Saint Jo 54, Bowie Gold-Burg 0

Sanderson 56, Fort Hancock 18

Spur 50, Meadow 36

Strawn 65, Gorman 16

Three Way 36, Lingleville 30

Trinidad 53, Joshua Johnson County 6

Turkey Valley 78, Claude 32

White Deer 28, Paducah 20

Zephyr 54, Granbury North Central Texas 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Abilene Christian 58, Lueders-Avoca 0

Arlington Oakridge 33, Colleyville Covenant 21

Baytown Christian 54, Lake Jackson Brazosport 32

Brownsville St. Joseph 35, Progreso 22

Bryan Allen Academy 46, McDade 0

Dallas Bishop Dunne 16, Dallas Skyline 13

Dallas Bishop Lynch 41, Ennis 34

Dallas Christian 45, Dallas Adams 6

Fredericksburg Heritage 54, Austin Hill Country 8

FW All Saints 36, Austin Regents 31

FW Lake Country 47, FW Temple Christian 26

FW Lake Country 47, Temple Central Texas 26

FW Nolan 74, Waxahachie Life 26

Garland Christian 50, TACA Storm 0

Grapevine Faith 27, FW Country Day 6

Houston Christian 10, Cypress Community Christian 7

Houston Lutheran North 58, Sabine Pass 0

Houston Second Baptist 41, Houston St. John’s 0

Houston Westbury Christian 33, Tomball Homeschool 21

John Cooper 53, Woodlands Legacy Prep 8

Longview Trinity 70, Chester 25

Lubbock Christian 45, Hale Center 0

McKinney Christian 44, Waco Reicher 6

SA St. Gerard 40, Pettus 28

The Woodlands Christian 39, Schertz John Paul II 0

Victoria St. Joseph 33, Shiner St. Paul 14

Waco Parkview Christian 56, Waco Live Oak Classical 44

Watauga Harvest 61, Coolidge 16

OTHER

Alpha Omega 86, Katy Faith West 40

Altus , Okla. 35, Vernon 20

Alvin Shadow Creek 49, Magnolia 0

Austin SPC Combined Saints 16, Dallas Greenhill 13

Coram Deo 40, Irving The Highlands 32

Fort Bend Chargers 71, Alvin Living Stones 36

FW Covenant Classical 32, FW Nazarene 18

Gail Borden County 62, Westbrook 30

Greater Atlanta Christian , Ga. 34, Plano Prestonwood 27

Haltom 42, FW Paschal 14

Hooker , Okla. 55, Booker 38

Houston The Village 49, Houston Northland Christian 7

Jersey Village 35, Katy Cinco Ranch 14

Katy Paetow 64, Houston Northbrook 0

Katy Tompkins 42, Klein Cain 24

Legacy School of Sport Sciences 34, Houston Kinkaid 20

Lubbock All Saints 48, Guthrie 0

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 54, Lorenzo 42

Parkland 24, EP Austin 21

Tyler Heat 45, Tyler East Texas Christian 0

Waco Methodist 45, Austin NYOS 0

