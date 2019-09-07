Week Two: Texas high school football scoreboard

|Texas High School Football
|CLASS 6A
Aldine Nimitz 16, Baytown Sterling 14
Allen 38, Dickinson 24
Arlington 38, Byron Nelson 14
Arlington Lamar 38, Garland Naaman Forest 0
Austin Anderson 14, Leander Rouse 13
Austin Westlake 35, Cypress Ranch 7
Beaumont West Brook 61, Houston Strake Jesuit 21
Buda Hays 22, Dripping Springs 21
Clear Falls 49, Texas City 7
Conroe Oak Ridge 48, Alief Elsik 13
Coppell 17, Hurst Bell 10
Cypress Fairbanks 44, Cypress Park 0
Cypress Falls 51, Alief Hastings 24
De Soto 55, Dallas Jesuit 27
Deer Park 28, League City Clear Creek 27
Del Valle 47, Pflugerville Connally 28
Eagle Pass 42, SA Southwest 14
EP Americas 35, Midland Christian 28
Euless Trinity 21, Garland Sachse 19
Fort Bend Clements 49, Houston Spring Woods 0
Fort Bend Kempner 35, Alvin 0
Houston King 26, Magnolia West 21
Irving Nimitz 33, Carrollton Smith 13
Katy 56, Humble Atascocita 14
Katy Seven Lakes 28, La Porte 23
Keller 43, Richardson Berkner 12
Klein Oak 23, Cypress Creek 21
La Joya 30, Roma 6
Lewisville 55, Arlington Houston 14
Lewisville Flower Mound 38, Plano West 10
Lewisville Marcus 26, McKinney Boyd 19
Longview 53, Marshall 0
Lufkin 44, Nacogdoches 0
McAllen Memorial 51, Mission Sharyland 10
Midland 43, EP Pebble Hills 42
New Braunfels 45, Seguin 26
North Garland 54, Irving 21
North Mesquite 33, Garland Lakeview Centennial 14
Odessa 37, Jefferson County, Miss. 14
Pearland Dawson 44, Humble Summer Creek 20
PSJA North 35, Harlingen South 16
Richardson 56, Dallas Samuell 7
Richardson Pearce 31, Frisco Wakeland 22
Rockwall 50, Garland Rowlett 7
Round Rock McNeil 49, Leander Glenn 29
Round Rock Westwood 41, Austin High 39
SA Madison 55, Austin Bowie 29
SA Northside Brennan 32, SA Northside Warren 14
SA Northside Jay 25, SA Northside Clark 17
SA South San Antonio 30, SA Harlandale 7
San Angelo Central 52, Del Rio 10
Schertz Clemens 56, SA MacArthur 21
Smithson Valley 43, Pflugerville Hendrickson 15
Spring Westfield 30, Alief Taylor 2
The Woodlands 31, Houston Lamar 0
Weslaco 45, Edcouch-Elsa 35
|CLASS 5A
Abilene Cooper 42, Grapevine 14
Alice 46, Kingsville King 13
Amarillo 36, Amarillo Tascosa 33
Amarillo Palo Duro 32, Plainview 28
Austin LBJ 14, Los Fresnos 6
Brenham 38, Waller 13
Brownsville Memorial 49, Brownsville Lopez 6
Bryan Rudder 43, Elgin 42
Burleson Centennial 53, Denison 34
Canyon 22, Canyon Randall 7
CC Calallen 24, CC Flour Bluff 10
CC Miller 51, Sinton 9
Cedar Park 26, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 14
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 28, SA Churchill 16
Corsicana 40, Saginaw Boswell 34
Crowley 52, Mansfield Legacy 14
Dallas Adamson 39, Carrollton Turner 8
Dallas Highland Park 52, Mesquite Horn 25
Dayton 51, Galena Park 7
Denton Ryan 24, Keller Fossil Ridge 0
Fort Bend Elkins 42, Houston Sterling 9
Fort Bend Marshall 19, Fort Bend Hightower 0
Frisco Heritage 43, Dallas Wilson 28
Frisco Independence 49, Frisco Memorial 20
Frisco Lone Star 75, Denton 0
Galveston Ball 3, Yates 0
Granbury 52, Seagoville 14
Gregory-Portland 29, Victoria East 7
Huntsville 27, Port Neches-Groves 10
Hutto 42, Liberty Hill 14
Lake Dallas 24, Frisco Centennial 0
Laredo Martin 31, Carrizo Springs 14
Laredo Nixon 35, Laredo Cigarroa 28
Lewisville The Colony 48, Frisco Reedy 19
Lindale 40, Forney 0
Lubbock Cooper 35, Lubbock Coronado 21
Mansfield Lake Ridge 43, Hewitt Midway 35
McKinney North 68, Justin Northwest 65
Midlothian 51, Killeen Shoemaker 20
Mount Pleasant 45, Paris North Lamar 14
N. Richland Hills Birdville 35, Little Elm 21
Port Arthur Memorial 35, Houston Madison 0
Port Lavaca Calhoun 63, Stafford 14
Prosper 49, Keller Timber Creek 7
Royse City 37, Garland 14
SA Burbank 34, SA Memorial 29
SA Southside 45, SA Highlands 7
Saginaw 41, Wichita Falls 31
San Angelo Lake View 27, Fabens 7
Texarkana Texas 28, Texarkana, Ark. 7
Tomball 42, Santa Fe 14
Uvalde 17, Eagle Pass Winn 0
Willis 20, Montgomery Lake Creek 17
|CLASS 4A
Andrews 44, Monahans 6
Argyle 49, Waco La Vega 35
Athens 28, Rusk 16
Aubrey 21, Whitesboro 7
Bridgeport 54, Bowie 19
Brownwood 70, Snyder 3
Bullard 36, Longview Spring Hill 28
Bushland 61, Dalhart 8
Caddo Mills 52, Edgewood 0
Canton 28, Mineola 27
Carrollton Ranchview 14, Wills Point 7
Carthage 49, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 7
CC West Oso 36, Taft 28
China Spring 34, Addison Trinity 14
Cleveland Tarkington 31, Houston Washington 7
Clint Mountain View 30, Silver, N.M. 7
Dallas Roosevelt 54, Dallas Jefferson 12
Denver City 48, Littlefield 14
El Campo 34, Rockport-Fulton 6
Fairfield 14, Brownsboro 6
Fischer Canyon Lake 21, Pflugerville Weiss 20
FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 19, North Dallas 15
Gonzales 14, Austin Crockett 0
Graham 56, Mineral Wells 0
Hamshire-Fannett 53, Kountze 7
Hidalgo 35, Lyford 20
Huffman Hargrave 42, Fulshear 7
Kennedale 35, Midlothian Heritage 28
Kilgore 48, Hallsville 24
La Feria 63, Santa Rosa 0
La Vernia 63, SA McCollum 10
Llano 59, Luling 14
Lorena 42, Franklin 21
Lubbock Estacado 30, Pampa 24
Madisonville 55, Woodville 12
Mexia 49, Teague 22
Midland Greenwood 35, Hereford 14
Needville 35, Houston St. Thomas 34
Orangefield 20, Livingston 14
Paris 42, Terrell 7
Perryton 22, Childress 14
Pittsburg 42, Longview Pine Tree 30
Pleasanton 49, SA Lanier 33
Poteet 40, SA Cole 20
Raymondville 31, Rio Grande City La Grulla 19
Robinson 55, Gatesville 3
Sealy 29, Navasota 0
Shepherd 42, Coldspring-Oakhurst 38
Smithville 76, Austin Navarro 13
Somerset 33, Devine 28
Stephenville 13, Everman 10
Sweetwater 48, Big Spring 27
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 40, Henderson 7
Waco Connally 35, Glen Rose 17
West Columbia 34, Wharton 20
West Orange-Stark 36, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 14
WF Hirschi 38, Wolfforth Frenship 37, OT
Wimberley 29, Giddings 22
|CLASS 3A
Banquete 22, Santa Gertrudis Academy 11
Brock 21, Iowa Park 7
Buna 30, Hemphill 24
Canadian 42, Amarillo River Road 14
CC London 32, Robstown 0
Clyde 53, Merkel 14
Comfort 67, Austin Hyde Park 6
Commerce 35, Leonard 22
Corrigan-Camden 27, Centerville 12
Cotulla 40, Bishop 0
De Kalb 20, New Boston 14
East Bernard 49, Hitchcock 12
East Chambers 37, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 20
Edna 48, Anahuac 33
Falfurrias 35, Monte Alto 0
George West 50, Nixon-Smiley 7
Grandview 45, Hillsboro 17
Jourdanton 56, Dilley 7
Karnes City 34, Stockdale 7
La Marque 26, Houston St. Pius X 12
Malakoff 76, Emory Rains 7
McGregor 56, Bosqueville 14
Mount Vernon 50, Farmersville 20
Natalia 27, Universal City Randolph 21
New London West Rusk 35, Waskom 19
Newton 52, Silsbee 21
Omaha Pewitt 29, Hooks 14
Pilot Point 25, Krum 0
Poth 41, Falls City 8
Rogers 63, Bruceville-Eddy 27
SA Brooks 66, SA Castle Hills 21
Shallowater 28, Levelland 20
Tolar 23, De Leon 17
Troy 28, Lexington 6
Tulia 29, Floydada 21
Tuscola Jim Ned 44, Anson 0
Wall 20, Cisco 13
WF City View 47, Ponder 6
Yoakum 40, Cuero 21
|CLASS 2A
Abernathy 42, Sundown 9
Agua Dulce 19, Ben Bolt 14
Albany 28, Dublin 21
Archer City 54, Alvord 27
Axtell 26, Malakoff Cross Roads 6
Baird 64, Founders Classical Academy of Mesquite 8
Burton 28, Milano 7
Charlotte 12, Premont 6, OT
Crawford 16, Clifton 12
Cross Plains 55, Ranger 0
Deweyville 36, Colmesneil 30
Electra 52, Chico 14
Evadale 48, Warren 34
Flatonia 33, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 7
Ganado 49, Wallis Brazos 6
Goldthwaite 36, Junction 27
Gruver 54, Sunray 0
Hamilton 46, Hico 13
Hamlin 44, Wheeler 15
Hawley 36, Bangs 9
Holland 20, Mart 6
Joaquin 34, Ore City 13
Kenedy 49, Louise 6
Leakey 46, Medina 0
Mason 2, Johnson City 0
Mertzon Irion County 60, Paint Rock 14
Miles 44, San Angelo Texas Leadership 12
Mount Enterprise 32, Cushing 16
Panhandle 50, Memphis 7
Refugio 35, Goliad 6
Riviera Kaufer 26, Woodsboro 2
Rocksprings 27, Sabinal 8
Saratoga West Hardin 38, Hull-Daisetta 12
Seymour 40, Quanah 34
Shiner 38, Vanderbilt Industrial 14
Smyer 36, Plains 0
Stamford 30, Roscoe 13
Stinnett West Texas 32, Stratford 27
Sudan 44, New Home 6
Tahoka 21, Lubbock Roosevelt 20
Thrall 41, Moody 14
Valley View 35, Willow Park Trinity Christian 6
Vega 61, Boys Ranch 0
Wellington 34, Frederick, Okla. 15
Windthorst 34, Jacksboro 12
Winters 26, Eldorado 20
Wolfe City 26, Bells 21
Yorktown 47, Runge 6
|CLASS 1A
Afton Patton Springs 39, Cotton Center 27
Avalon 79, Iredell 32
Balmorhea 80, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 34
Blackwell 30, Roscoe Highland 16
Blanket 47, Lometa 0
Brackett 46, La Pryor 28
Bryson 20, Throckmorton 18
Chillicothe 52, Benjamin 6
Covington 65, Mount Calm 19
Crowell 84, Petersburg 48
Dime Box 60, Round Rock Christian 14
Eden 67, Rotan 18
Evant 52, Cranfills Gap 21
Garden City 69, Morton 8
Gilmer Union Hill 52, Dallas Lutheran 6
Jonesboro 20, Blum 6
Knox City 72, Perrin-Whitt 26
Kress 48, Hedley 36
Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 53, Apple Springs 29
Lefors 55, Miami 34
Loraine 49, Bronte 0
Matador Motley County 60, Hart 14
May 60, Cherokee 0
McLean 75, Groom 27
Milford 60, Abbott 14
Moran 54, Rising Star 6
Mullin 60, Trent 36
O’Donnell 46, Whiteface 0
Oakwood 53, Aquilla 8
Rochelle 69, Santa Anna 20
Ropesville Ropes 52, Nazareth 40
Rule 60, Lubbock Christ The King 14
Saint Jo 54, Bowie Gold-Burg 0
Sanderson 56, Fort Hancock 18
Spur 50, Meadow 36
Strawn 65, Gorman 16
Three Way 36, Lingleville 30
Trinidad 53, Joshua Johnson County 6
Turkey Valley 78, Claude 32
White Deer 28, Paducah 20
Zephyr 54, Granbury North Central Texas 0
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Abilene Christian 58, Lueders-Avoca 0
Arlington Oakridge 33, Colleyville Covenant 21
Baytown Christian 54, Lake Jackson Brazosport 32
Brownsville St. Joseph 35, Progreso 22
Bryan Allen Academy 46, McDade 0
Dallas Bishop Dunne 16, Dallas Skyline 13
Dallas Bishop Lynch 41, Ennis 34
Dallas Christian 45, Dallas Adams 6
Fredericksburg Heritage 54, Austin Hill Country 8
FW All Saints 36, Austin Regents 31
FW Lake Country 47, FW Temple Christian 26
FW Lake Country 47, Temple Central Texas 26
FW Nolan 74, Waxahachie Life 26
Garland Christian 50, TACA Storm 0
Grapevine Faith 27, FW Country Day 6
Houston Christian 10, Cypress Community Christian 7
Houston Lutheran North 58, Sabine Pass 0
Houston Second Baptist 41, Houston St. John’s 0
Houston Westbury Christian 33, Tomball Homeschool 21
John Cooper 53, Woodlands Legacy Prep 8
Longview Trinity 70, Chester 25
Lubbock Christian 45, Hale Center 0
McKinney Christian 44, Waco Reicher 6
SA St. Gerard 40, Pettus 28
The Woodlands Christian 39, Schertz John Paul II 0
Victoria St. Joseph 33, Shiner St. Paul 14
Waco Parkview Christian 56, Waco Live Oak Classical 44
Watauga Harvest 61, Coolidge 16
|OTHER
Alpha Omega 86, Katy Faith West 40
Altus , Okla. 35, Vernon 20
Alvin Shadow Creek 49, Magnolia 0
Austin SPC Combined Saints 16, Dallas Greenhill 13
Coram Deo 40, Irving The Highlands 32
Fort Bend Chargers 71, Alvin Living Stones 36
FW Covenant Classical 32, FW Nazarene 18
Gail Borden County 62, Westbrook 30
Greater Atlanta Christian , Ga. 34, Plano Prestonwood 27
Haltom 42, FW Paschal 14
Hooker , Okla. 55, Booker 38
Houston The Village 49, Houston Northland Christian 7
Jersey Village 35, Katy Cinco Ranch 14
Katy Paetow 64, Houston Northbrook 0
Katy Tompkins 42, Klein Cain 24
Legacy School of Sport Sciences 34, Houston Kinkaid 20
Lubbock All Saints 48, Guthrie 0
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 54, Lorenzo 42
Parkland 24, EP Austin 21
Tyler Heat 45, Tyler East Texas Christian 0
Waco Methodist 45, Austin NYOS 0