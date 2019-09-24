Watch: Challenge awaits Cowboys in New Orleans

(Nexstar) — The Cowboys are off to their best start in over a decade with a Sunday night affair looming next on the schedule.

This week, Dallas is heading to New Orleans to face the Drew Brees-less Saints for primetime football. You can watch the game on KXAN starting at 7:20 p.m. Sunday.

The last time Dallas started a season 3-0 was in 2008. While the start is promising, most detractors would say the Cowboys haven’t seen much competition.

The first three opponents on the Cowboys’ schedule, the Giants, Redskins and Dolphins, are destined to finish the season at the bottom of the NFL standings.

New Orleans and its hostile Superdome environment should provide a better barometer of how the Cowboys stack up in the NFC.

Dallas surprised New Orleans in a primetime, Thursday night game last season winning 13-10 at AT&T Stadium. Can the Saints return the favor to the ‘Boys this year?

Teddy Bridgewater is filling in at quarterback for New Orleans. He was serviceable in the Saints’ win at Seattle completing 19-of-27 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is a big reason why Dallas is experiencing so much success.

As the quarterback goes, so does the team. Prescott exemplifies that notion currently playing his best football with nine touchdowns compared to just two interceptions.

An offense funneled through running back Ezekiel Elliott over the past three season appears to have a counter punch with its passing game.

