VIDEO: Brawl breaks out on the field at Houston Astros-Oakland A’s game

OAKLAND, California (NBC News) — Things got a little heated as the A’s hosted the Houston Astros in Oakland on Sunday.

Houston’s Humberto Castellanos pitching, hits Oakland’s Ramon Laureano with a ball to the back.

Laureano clearly upset, exchanges words with Castellanos.

He was not done after taking first, getting more arguments in with the Astros bench before charging them.

Laureano was ejected as well as A’s catcher Austin Allen for their part in the melee.

Astros’ manager Dusty Baker was ejected from the game earlier by home plate umpire Nick Mahrley for arguing balls and strikes.