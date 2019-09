AUSTIN (KXAN) — Vandegrift didn’t skip a beat facing a talented Vista Ridge team Friday night at Gupton Stadium.

The Vipers (5-0, 3-0) built a 24-0 lead in the first two quarters and cruised to a 31-12 win against Vista Ridge (4-1, 2-1).

Vandegrift and Round Rock meet next week in what will be a highly-anticipated match-up of undefeated teams. Vista Ridge travels to Leander (0-5).