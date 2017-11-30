UT safety Deshon Elliott going pro

AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas junior safety DeShon Elliott will forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft. Elliott has also decided not to play in the upcoming Bowl game.

“It was a very difficult decision that I put a lot of thought into,” Elliott said. “I want to thank my coaches and teammates for the support and all they’ve done to make an impact on my life. I really appreciate Coach Strong giving me the opportunity to play and grow as a player and person at Texas. Coach Herman has been amazing, and I’m really excited about what he’s building here. I know that Longhorn football is in good hands. Coach Naivar and our strength coach Yancy McKnight have helped me take my game to the next level, and because of that, I feel prepared to take this next step.”

“To the awesome Longhorn fans, you have made every game in DKR an experience like no other, and for that, I thank you. And most of all, thank you to my parents for molding me into the athlete and person I am today. I couldn’t have done it without you. I am excited about the future but will forever be a Longhorn.

Elliott’s six interceptions is tied for second in the NCAA. Elliott is a finalist for the Jim Thorpe award which goes to the nation’s top defensive back.

Elliott is the second Longhorn who is declaring for the draft early, offensive tackle Connor Williams made the announcement on Monday and will not play in the Bowl game. Chris Warren has decided to transfer and will not play in the bowl game.