CHICAGO (AP) — The United States will play Japan and Saudia Arabia in its last two World Cup warmups.

The 15th-ranked Americans will play No. 23 Japan in an exhibition on Sept. 23 at a European site that’s yet to be announced, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Tuesday. Four days later, the U.S. will face No. 49 Saudi Arabia in a friendly four days later in Murcia, Spain.

Back in the World Cup after missing 2018, the U.S. is in Group B of the tournament at Qatar. The Americans open against No. 18 Wales on Nov. 21, face No. 5 England in a Black Friday matchup and finish the first round against No. 21 Iran on Nov. 29.

Japan begins Group E play against Germany on Nov. 23, faces Costa Rica on Nov. 27 and Spain on Dec. 1.

Saudi Arabia starts Group C against Argentina on Nov. 22, plays Poland four days later and Mexico on Nov. 30.

