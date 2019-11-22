Live Now
UEFA fines Copenhagen for burning Smurf fan banner at Malmö

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has fined Copenhagen 70,000 euros ($77,000) for incidents at a Europa League game against Malmö, including a fan banner of a burning Smurf cartoon character.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel judged charges of “illicit banner” and fireworks being lit at a 1-1 draw in Sweden in October.

Malmö was put on one year’s probation and warned a section of the stadium could be closed for one game if offenses are repeated.

UEFA fined the club 66,000 euros ($73,000) for charges including fans throwing objects.

Though in different countries, Copenhagen and Malmö are separated by a 40-kilometer (25-mile) drive connected by a bridge over the Oresund strait.

The Dec. 12 return in Denmark is the final game in a three-way fight with Dynamo Kyiv to advance from their group.

