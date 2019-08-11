Two starters injured during Longhorns’ scrimmage

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns are dealing with minor setbacks to some major pieces on the roster following the ninth practice of training camp.

Two starters, sophomore running back Keontay Ingram, and sophomore safety Caden Sterns suffered injuries during the team’s scrimmage on Sunday.

According to head coach Tom Herman, Ingram suffered a minor knee injury and Sterns rolled his ankle and didn’t finish the practice.

“The on-field examinations look promising,” Herman said. “But obviously, we’ll learn more once we get those guys evaluated.”

Ingram was hoping to have a healthy start to the season and told reporters that he planned on making big contributions to the offense this season. The sophomore from Carthage played in 13 games last season, rushing for 708 yards and three touchdowns.

Sterns, also a sophomore, impressed coaches and teammates when he stepped foot on campus, starting most games during his freshman season. with the strides he made during the spring and the offseason.

The defensive back from Cibolo has improved even more during the spring and offseason, according to the coaching staff. Sterns was first-team All-Big 12 and Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year in 2018.