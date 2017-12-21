Two Cavaliers sign with Texas, Ohio State in early signing period

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four days before they play for their second straight state championship, and seventh overall, two Cavaliers signed their letters of intent to play college football.

Despite actually signing on Wednesday, the start of the new, early signing period, Lake Travis held a special ceremony on Thursday for Matthew Baldwin and Cameron Dicker.

Baldwin, who signed with Ohio State, is in his first and only season as a starting quarterback for the Cavs. This year, he’s thrown for over 4,000 yards and 44 touchdowns.

“They contacted me early on in the season cause they had just seen how we were playing, and our team was just having a lot of success.” Baldwin said. “I knew a lot of guys would start getting recognition, and I was one of them.”

He is the sixth straight LT quarterback to go on to play at a Power 5 school, joining Todd Reesing, Garrett Gilbert, Michael Brewer, Charlie Brewer and the reigning Heisman Trophy Winner, Baker Mayfield.

Dicker, affectionately nicknamed Dicker the Kicker, is staying close to home to play for Texas, which was the first school to offer him a scholarship.

“To have that as my first offer was real big for me because I was honestly expecting some smaller school, and then leading up to a few bigger schools, maybe,” Dicker said. “It was huge to have them offer me right away and for them to believe in me right away.”

Over the course of his high school career, he has scored 322 points, made 32-of-41 field goal attempts and only missed three total PATs. He is considered the fifth best kicker in the country, according to 247Sports.

The Cavs will play perennial state power Allen on Saturday at AT&T Stadium for the 6A-D1 state title game.