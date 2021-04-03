Twins’ Berríos, Rogers through 7 combined no-hit innings

Minnesota Twins’ Jose Berrios pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Minnesota Twins right-hander José Berríos pitched six hitless innings and Taylor Rogers kept the bid intact through seven against the Milwaukee Brewers, who also had a no-hitter going until Corbin Burnes’ gem was ended in the seventh by a solo homer.

It was the first time pitchers matched each other over six hitless innings since the San Francisco Giants’ Jake Peavy and the New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom did it on Aug. 2, 2014. Both bids ended in the seventh.

Berríos finished with 12 strikeouts, a hit batsmen and no free passes on 84 pitches. He punched out Kolten Wong to end the sixth, and his 12 strikeouts matched a career high, set against Texas on June 24, 2018.

Rogers came on to start the seventh. The left-hander struck out Luis Urías, Christian Yelich and Keston Hiura in a perfect inning. Urías ripped a ball just foul down the first-base line that nearly ended the bid.

Burnes allowed a one-out homer to Byron Buxton in the seventh on his 87th pitch and was pulled right after, trailing 1-0. The right-hander struck out 11, hit a batter and issued no walks.

Minnesota’s last no-hitter was thrown by Francisco Liriano on May 3, 2011 at the Chicago White Sox. The franchise has never thrown a combined no-hitter.

Neither team had a baserunner until the fifth. Burnes hit Jake Cave with a pitch with two outs, and Berríos plunked Keston Hiura to start the bottom of the inning.

The closest either team came to a hit early on was in the third inning when Milwaukee’s Orlando Arcia hit a long fly that Buxton caught at the warning track in center.

This is Burnes’ fifth career game with at least 10 strikeouts. It’s the 10th double-digit strikeout game for Berríos.

Burnes went 4-1 with a 2.11 ERA last season and finished sixth in the NL Cy Young Award voting. Berríos was 5-4 with a 4.00 ERA.

The Brewers we no-hit by Cubs journeyman Alec Mills at home on Sept. 13, 2020. Milwaukee has yet to throw a no-hitter at American Family Field, formerly Miller Park.

