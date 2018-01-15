Top-ranked UConn survives upset scare from No. 9 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Katie Lou Samuelson scored 19 points and Crystal Dangerfield made two free throws with 8 seconds left to help top-ranked UConn survive a tough upset bid from No. 9 Texas with a 75-71 win Monday night.

UConn (16-0) found itself challenged like it seldom has been this season and trailed early in the fourth quarter before scrapping back for the win. Azura Stevens scored eight of her 16 points in the fourth quarter.

UConn earned its 102nd consecutive regular-season victory but it was in question when Samuelson missed two free throws with 15 seconds left. Dangerfield put the game away from the line seconds later. UConn was able to cut valuable seconds off the clock in the final 30 seconds because Texas had committed so few fouls and couldn’t force the Huskies to the line.

Jatarie White scored 18 points for Texas (14-3).

The Longhorns squandered late chances when Ariel Atkins missed two free throws that would have given the Longhorns the lead with 2:42 left and Lashann Higgs missed an open 5-footer that would have pulled Texas within one in the final minute.

The 11,877 at the Erwin Center is the 12th largest crowd in UT Women’s basketball history at home.

“We talked before we went out on the floor today about this was an opportunity to measure and see who we are and who we can be,” Texas coach Karen Aston said. “As a coach, you hope that this group of girls decides that this is who they are all the time. And we have a really good thing if that’s what they decide.”

“Just when we walked out there, it was like whoa,” said senior guard Brooke McCarty. “Just to see the crowd grow every year, that’s what you plus for to see the crowd grow and enjoy watching Texas women’s basketball again.”

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies used only six players and were pushed to the limit after a month of easy wins. UConn had won its previous eight games by an average of 46 points but got outrebounded and was often chasing the ball in transition against Texas’ speed.

Texas: The upset was there for the taking and the Longhorns will rue letting this one get away. Texas threatened to blow the game open twice in the first half, only to watch UConn sneak back for the lead at halftime. Texas saw UConn ended the first three quarters on runs of 9-2 in the first, 10-1 in the second and 16-5 in the third.

UP NEXT

UConn hosts Tulsa on Thursday in a return to the AAC.

Texas plays at Texas Tech on Saturday in the Big 12.