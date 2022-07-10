STATELINE, Nevada (KXAN) — Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo claimed his third American Century Championship win after a 3-way playoff Sunday on the shores of Lake Tahoe at Edgewood South Golf Course.

Romo, now regarded as one of the top NFL analysts on television with CBS, beat former professional baseball pitcher Mark Mulder and current NHL player Joe Pavelski in a two-hole playoff following the 54-hole celebrity tournament. The trio finished with modified Stableford scores of 62, four points ahead of Adam Thielen, wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings, and women’s golf legend Annika Sorenstam who both tied for fourth.

Romo, who attempted to qualify for the US Open previously, is an avid amateur golfer and seems to be enjoying retirement on the course following his 14-year NFL playing career. Like he did 24 times in his NFL career, Romo came from behind to win the tournament after starting the final round tied for fifth.

Tony Romo holds the championship trophy after winning the American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nev., Sunday, July 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

“I think I hit one poor shot over the last 11 holes,” he said. “Each shot was where I wanted it and where I’m looking … it was really good golf for me. To do that under pressure and to come back, that’s just a special day. It’s really fun.”

Romo has a 2.8 handicap and improved his score by six points from the second round to the third using the tournament’s scoring system. He scored 18 points in the first round, 19 in the second and closed strong with a 25-point round Sunday. In the tournament, players are awarded one point for each par and three points for each birdie, different from the standard Stableford system.

Romo hopes to carry the momentum into a busy stretch of tournaments coming up, most notably having to hurry back to Texas for a U.S. Amateur qualifying tournament Monday. He tried to qualify for the tournament in May in his home state of Wisconsin but finished tied for 26th.

“I’ll have to get my back ready and get over there to a 36-hole with some heat,” he said. “At least I won’t be exhausted,” he sarcastically added.

He said he’s also going to play in the Wisconsin State Amateur on July 18-21 and the Texas State Open on July 26-29 in Tyler.

Vinny Del Negro, former San Antonio Spurs guard and last year’s tournament champion, finished tied for 18th with actor Alfonso Riberio and former NBA player Dell Curry. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers finished ninth and Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry finished tied for 16th with former MLB pitcher John Smoltz.

Justin Timberlake finished tied for 39th with former MLB player Jayson Werth and Charles Barkley was out there for a good time, at least. He finished tied for 74th. Former Baylor star quarterback Robert Griffin III finished last in the tournament.