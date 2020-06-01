Tomac wins as the Supercross Series makes its return

Piraeus, GREECE: Supercross drivers compete during the 2007 Athens supercross in Piraeus, near Athens, 07 January 2007. AFP PHOTO / Aris Messinis (Photo credit should read ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series returned to action in Salt Lake City, Utah on Sunday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the series has been on hold, but will finish with seven events in 22 days.

Sunday’s race at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City is one of those events, and like many other sporting events that have resumed, this one is taking place without fans in the stands.

Eli Tomac won the event, increasing his points lead in the standings to eight.

The next Monster Energy AMA Supercross race will take place again at Rice-Eccles Stadium Wednesday night on NBCSN.