Tim Beck explains reasons for Texas’ success on offense

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Saturday’s Big 12 opener between Oklahoma State and Texas is shaping up to be a classic shootout that’s come to define the offensive-happy league.

According to ESPN’s team efficiencies metric, the Cowboys rank 10th (86.9) and the Longhorns 12th (83.9) in offensive efficiency. According to ESPN’s website, “team efficiencies are based on the point contributions of each unit to the team’s scoring margin, on a per-play basis. The values are adjusted for strength of schedule and down-weighted for ‘garbage time’ (based on win probability). The scale goes from 0 to 100; higher numbers are better and the average is roughly 50 for all categories.”

The Longhorns’ offensive success was most on display during the second half of the LSU game and the first half against Rice. Texas scored on nine straight possessions, with just one of those scores being a field goal.

Offensive coordinator Tim Beck credits that success to a focus on red zone scoring and leadership from experienced players.

“We’ve got veteran players, so they’ve been in these situations before,” Beck said. “So things are coming a little bit smoother, per say. and then, we put emphasis on the red zone. Obviously, we felt like one of the games we didn’t do that, we didn’t score touchdowns in the red zone, and in hindsight, it probably cost us the game. We keep focusing on, when we get down there, we gotta score a touchdown.”