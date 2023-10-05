DALLAS (KXAN) — On Saturday, a sellout crowd of more than 92,000 football fans will pack into the Cotton Bowl Stadium for another edition of the Red River Rivalry.

No. 3 Texas will take on No. 12 Oklahoma before noon for this year’s showdown in Dallas.

This marks the first time since 2011 that both teams enter into this contest undefeated.

It’s also the final year of Big-12 Conference play for the Longhorns and Sooners, who will both enter the Southeastern Conference next season.

With the State Fair of Texas in the background, ESPN’s College GameDay will host a live 3-hour broadcast before the game on Saturday morning.

With all this in mind, don’t be surprised to pay a pretty penny for tickets to this year’s Red River Rivalry.

Drew Martin is an executive senior associate athletic director with the University of Texas.

“This game traditionally sells out,” he said. “This year, we’re seeing a lot of action on the secondary ticket marketplace that’s indicative of how big this game is.”

According to Austin-based ticket marketplace TicketCity, the cheapest seats cost around $425 per ticket.

On the other hand, the most expensive seats sell just shy of $1,200 per ticket.

TicketCity founder Randy Cohen says they’ve seen a 30% increase in average order value compared to last year’s contest.

“This is the hottest game of the season thus far for Texas,” he said. “Bigger than the Alabama game because the Red River Rivalry is split equally between two fanbases. This elevates the amount of money it costs to attend this game.”

As sales soar at TicketCity, Cohen is also advising folks to buy tickets now and avoid waiting for ticket prices to go down.

“It’s not worth the stress of trying to save an extra 50 bucks,” he concluded. “It’s not going to go down much below $400.”

TicketCity lists Saturday’s showdown as the third most expensive college football game to attend this season, according to average order total (AOV).

Here’s a look at the five most in-demand games overall:

1. Ohio State at Notre Dame (AOV: $2,172)

2. Ohio State at Michigan (AOV: $2,131)

3. Texas vs. Oklahoma (AOV: $1,823)

4. USC at Notre Dame (AOV: $1,418)

5. USC at Colorado (AOV: $1,163)

To purchase tickets to this year’s Red River Rivalry game in Dallas at 11 a.m. on Saturday, you can visit TicketCity’s website.