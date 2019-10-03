Thomas Jones previews Week 6 of HSFB

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Week 6 marks the start of the second half of the high school football season.

Playoff pictures are starting to form while teams position themselves to try to make a run to AT&T Stadium.

The schedule gets started on Thursday night with the KBVO Big Game of the Week when Austin High hosts Del Valle in what could be a playoff elimination game in 25-6A.

Both teams are 1-2 in district play and feature lots of Division 1 talent. The Cardinals are led on offense by sophomore receiver Caleb Burton, who already has an offer from Texas. Quarterback Charles Wright leads the Maroons. He holds an offer from Iowa State.

On Friday, district 13-6A has the best match ups. Three teams in that district are undefeated this year, including Round Rock and Vandegrift, who are playing each other at Monroe Stadium in the game of the week. Stony Point is the third undefeated team in the district. The Tigers host Hendrickson Friday night.

Other games to watch: