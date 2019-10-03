Thomas Jones previews Week 6 of HSFB

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Week 6 marks the start of the second half of the high school football season.

Playoff pictures are starting to form while teams position themselves to try to make a run to AT&T Stadium.

The schedule gets started on Thursday night with the KBVO Big Game of the Week when Austin High hosts Del Valle in what could be a playoff elimination game in 25-6A.

Both teams are 1-2 in district play and feature lots of Division 1 talent. The Cardinals are led on offense by sophomore receiver Caleb Burton, who already has an offer from Texas. Quarterback Charles Wright leads the Maroons. He holds an offer from Iowa State.

On Friday, district 13-6A has the best match ups. Three teams in that district are undefeated this year, including Round Rock and Vandegrift, who are playing each other at Monroe Stadium in the game of the week. Stony Point is the third undefeated team in the district. The Tigers host Hendrickson Friday night.

Other games to watch:

  • 12-5A D1 – Northeast Early College (Reagan) (0-4, 0-1) vs LBJ (3-1, 1-0)
  • 17-5A D1 – Georgetown (3-1, 0-0) vs Hutto (4-0, 1-0)
  • 13-5A D2 – Bastrop (3-1, 0-1) vs Cedar Creek (3-1, 0-1)
  • 25-6A – Anderson (3-1, 1-1) vs Bowie (2-3, 1-2)

KBVO Live Stream Schedule

High School Football

Thursday 10/3
Del Valle Cardinals vs Austin High Maroons @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/10
Cedar Ridge Raiders vs Hendrickson Hawks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/17
Dripping Springs Tigers vs Juan Navarro Vikings @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/24
Stony Point Tigers vs McNeil Mavericks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/31
Round Rock Dragons vs Hendrickson Hawks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 11/7
Vista Ridge Rangers vs Round Rock Dragons @ 7:00 p.m.

Westlake Football - All games at 7 p.m.

Saturday 10/12 vs Lake Travis

Saturday 10/19 vs Del Valle

Saturday 10/26 vs Hays

Saturday 11/2 vs Anderson

Saturday 11/9 vs Bowie

