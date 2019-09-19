Thomas Jones helps kick off Week 4 of high school football on MTTS

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thomas Jones of the Austin American-Statesman joins Roger Wallace on More than the Score to break down Week 4 of the high school football.

The slate starts Thursday night with Hays and Anderson. Both teams enter undefeated. The Trojans are off to their best start under Daniel Hunter, 3-0 and 1-0 in district play. Hays, which is 2-0, is opening district play tonight after a bye.

Unfortunately, injuries have played a role in the first part of the season around the area. Latrell McCutchin, an Alabama commit and junior cornerback for LBJ announced on twitter that he was out for the year with a torn ACL. Bowie quarterback Trinidad Sanders’ season is also over after suffering the same injury in a loss to Lake Travis. It ends a high school career that has been plagued by injury.

Speaking of the Cavaliers, Jones and Wallace discuss whether or not there is any reason for concern. They’ve won two straight after their season opening loss to Arlington Martin and scored 100 total points in their last two wins.