Thomas Jones helps kick off Week 4 of high school football on MTTS

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thomas Jones of the Austin American-Statesman joins Roger Wallace on More than the Score to break down Week 4 of the high school football.

The slate starts Thursday night with Hays and Anderson. Both teams enter undefeated. The Trojans are off to their best start under Daniel Hunter, 3-0 and 1-0 in district play. Hays, which is 2-0, is opening district play tonight after a bye.

Unfortunately, injuries have played a role in the first part of the season around the area. Latrell McCutchin, an Alabama commit and junior cornerback for LBJ announced on twitter that he was out for the year with a torn ACL. Bowie quarterback Trinidad Sanders’ season is also over after suffering the same injury in a loss to Lake Travis. It ends a high school career that has been plagued by injury.

Speaking of the Cavaliers, Jones and Wallace discuss whether or not there is any reason for concern. They’ve won two straight after their season opening loss to Arlington Martin and scored 100 total points in their last two wins.

KBVO Live Stream Schedule

High School Football

Thursday 9/19
Hays Rebels vs Anderson Trojans @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 9/26
Hutto Hippos vs Connally Cougars @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/3
Del Valle Cardinals vs Austin High Maroons @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/10
Cedar Ridge Raiders vs Hendrickson Hawks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/17
Dripping Springs Tigers vs Juan Navarro Vikings @ 7:30 p.m.

Thursday 10/24
Stony Point Tigers vs McNeil Mavericks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 10/31
Round Rock Dragons vs Hendrickson Hawks @ 7:00 p.m.

Thursday 11/7
Vista Ridge Rangers vs Round Rock Dragons @ 7:00 p.m.

Westlake Football - All games at 7 p.m.

Saturday 8/31 vs Belton

Saturday 9/7 vs Cy-Ranch

Saturday 9/14 vs Akins

Saturday 9/21 vs Austin High

Saturday 9/28 vs Lehman

Saturday 10/12 vs Lake Travis

Saturday 10/19 vs Del Valle

Saturday 10/26 vs Hays

Saturday 11/2 vs Anderson

Saturday 11/9 vs Bowie

