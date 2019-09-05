Thomas Jones breaks down Week 2 of the HSFB season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The high school football season is off and rolling, and to break down week two, Thomas Jones of the Austin American-Statesman joins Roger Wallace on More than the Score.

The week gets started with Leander visiting the Pfield to take on Pflugerville in the KBVO Big Game of the Week.

Leander’s dealing with the struggles that come from new schools opening up in its district, while Pflugerville is starting to look more like what second-year head coach Charles’ Taylor wants to see from his team.

One of the biggest shockers in week one was Lake Travis’ loss to Arlington Martin. It’s the third time in the past five seasons the Cavaliers have lost their season opener, but they’ve been to at least the state semifinals in four straight seasons.

