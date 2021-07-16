Megan Rapinoe #15 of the United States is announced during the Send Off ceremony following the Send Off series match against Mexico at Rentschler Field on July 05, 2021 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We are just days away from the start of the Tokyo Olympics. For two weeks, all eyes will be on the host county and the thousands of athletes competing in the Games. Here’s a look at the Tokyo Olympics by the numbers.

4-time Olympic host

Japan is hosting the Olympics for the fourth time. The Summer Games were held in Tokyo in 1964. The Winter Games were held in Sapporo in 1972 and in Nagano in 1998. The International Olympic Committee is still referring to these games as Tokyo 2020, despite a yearlong postponement because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

5 rings

The five interlocking rings — blue, yellow, black, green and red — symbolize five areas of the world involved in the Olympic movement. They are Europe, Asia, Africa, the Americas and Oceania.

$15.4B spent

The University of Oxford has said these are the most expensive Olympics on record. The official cost is $15.4 billion, but government audits suggest it might be twice that much. All but $6.7 billion is public money. The IOC, which chips in only about $1.5 billion to the overall cost, earns 91% of its income from broadcast rights and sponsorship. Estimates suggest a cancellation could cost it $3-4 billion in broadcast rights income.

A general view of the Ariake Arena, a venue for volleyball at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and wheelchair basketball during the Paralympics, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

42 Venues

There are 42 venues spread across the country. Race walking and marathons were moved out of Tokyo to Sapporo (more than 500 miles to the north) due to concerns about the heat.

33 Sports

There are 33 sports and 46 disciplines in the Olympics. The International Olympic Committee defines sports by the international federations that govern them. For example, the IOC considered swimming and diving the same “sport” but different “disciplines.”

4 new sports

FILE – In this Sunday, May 23, 2021 file photo, Kokona Hiraki, of Japan, competes in the women’s Park Final during an Olympic qualifying skateboard event at Lauridsen Skatepark in Des Moines, Iowa. Skateboarding is one of four debut sports at the Tokyo Games, along with karate, surfing and sport climbing. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Karate, skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing will make their debut at the Olympics. Baseball and softball are returning for the first time since 2008. There are several new events in traditional sports, including 3-on-3 basketball and Madison cycling, a two-person team event.

11,000+ athletes

Around 11,000 athletes from over 200 nations are expected to participate in the Games. More than 70 athletes are coming from Texas.

339 medals

About 5,000 medals have been made from discarded electronic devices. There is not necessarily a single gold, silver and bronze medal winner in each of the 339 events. Some competitions – in boxing, judo, taekwondo and wrestling – award two bronze medals. And then there are the occasional event ties, where two or more of one medal may be awarded.

FILE – In this Aug. 8, 2016, file photo, Australia’s players celebrate after winning the women’s rugby sevens gold medal match against New Zealand at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It was rugby in fast forward and it generated millions of new fans across the world. Rugby sevens made its Olympic debut in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 bringing all the usual hard-hitting tackles, collisions and swerving runs but leaving out the slow-mo elements of the traditional 15-a-side game. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File)

