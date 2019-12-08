The Latest: QBs Ryan, Jackson, Lock shine in NFL’s Week 15

FILE – In this Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 file photo, Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) lines up against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game in Denver. Star linebacker Von Miller says his sprained left MCL that ended his 95-game starting streak might sideline him again Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 when the Denver Broncos visit the Houston Texans. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

The Latest on Week 14 in the NFL (all times EST):

8:12 p.m.

Matt Ryan joined the 50,000 passing yards club Sunday, and Lamar Jackson topped 1,000 yards rushing for the season during a wild Week 14 in the NFL on Sunday.

Ryan became the 10th quarterback to throw for 50,000 yards in his career. He got there with a 14-yard pass to Russell Gage in the first quarter of Atlanta’s 40-20 rout of the Carolina Panthers.

Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens to their ninth straight victory, 24-17 at Buffalo. He threw for 145 yards and ran for 40 more.

With 1,017 rushing yards this season, Jackson is 22 yards shy of Michael Vick’s single-season record for a quarterback set in 2006.

In Houston, Broncos quarterback Drew Lock became the first rookie in the Super Bowl era to throw for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns in his first road start.

He led Denver to a 38-24 win over the Texans. Denver scored on its first five possessions and built a 38-3 lead.

Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a 23-16 win at New England that ended the Patriots’ 21-game home winning streak.

—Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver.

___

8:02 p.m.

The Kansas City Chiefs have snapped the New England Patriots’ 21-game home winning streak with a 23-16 win at Gillette Stadium.

The Chiefs are the first team to beat Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in New England since the Carolina Panthers beat them 33-30 on Oct. 1, 2017.

The Chiefs dominated the game but the Patriots hung close and Tom Brady had them on the cusp of the end zone when his fourth-down pass to Julian Edelman was batted away by Bashaud Breeland with just over a minute remaining.

It was Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s 100th career road win as well as the second straight loss for the Patriots, who fell to 10-3.

Patriots fans can take heart, however.

New England also lost back-to-back games last December, when they came up short in Miami and Pittsburgh in Weeks 14 and 15. They wouldn’t lose again as they routed the Bills and Jets to finish 11-5, then beat the Chargers, Chiefs and Rams to claim their sixth Super Bowl championship.

___

7:40 p.m.

The referees are having a tough time in the Chiefs-Patriots game. Jerome Bogar’s crew has picked up three flags, and in the second half they got missed two calls that together cost the Patriots four points. First, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was ruled down on a play when replays showed he fumbled. The call was overturned, but because it was blown dead Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore lost a chance to advance it.

On the Patriots’ ensuing drive, N’Keal Harry stretched into the end zone for what should have been a touchdown. But the officials ruled he stepped out of bounds, and because Patriots coach Bill Belichick had used two challenges — one unsuccessfully in the third quarter — he couldn’t contest this call.

New England settled for a field goal that made it 23-16. —Jimmy Golen reporting from Foxborough, Mass.

___

7:37 p.m.

Philip Rivers threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns on his 38th birthday. He led the Los Angeles Chargers to a 45-10 rout of the Jacksonville Jaguars that snapped a three-game losing streak.

Austin Ekeler rushed for 101 yards on just eight carries and caught fur passes for 112 yards thanks to an 84-yard touchdown catch from Rivers.

The Jaguars have lost five consecutive games by at least 17 points. The last NFL team to do that was the 1986 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Jaguars were officially eliminated with their 19th loss in their last 25 games.

___

7:15 p.m.

Things are getting heated in the fourth quarter of the Patriots game against the Chiefs. Sammy Watkins and Stephon Gilfmore got into a tussle on the Kansas City sideline after one play. Gilmore was guarding the Chiefs receiver and they threw each other to the ground as the went over the sideline.

Watkins remained on top of Gilmore, and that led to some push-back. The referees and some other players came over to break it up before it got out of hand.

The Chiefs led the Patriots 23-16 with about 11 minutes left.

—Jimmy Golen reporting from Foxborough, Massachusetts.

___

6:10 p.m.

The Kansas City Chiefs have taken a 20-7 lead at halftime at New England and they’ll get the ball to start the third quarter.

The Patriots haven’t lost at home since Oct. 1, 2017, when the Carolina Panthers won 33-30 at New England. The Patriots have won 21 consecutive home game since then, including playoffs.

Tom Brady looks flustered by New England’s out-of-sync offense and Bill Belichick appears flummoxed by the Patriots’ uncharacteristic defensive breakdowns.

A loss the Chiefs would be New England’s second straight defeat and third in five game since starting out 8-0 in defense of their latest Super Bowl championship.

___

5 p.m. The Kansas City Chiefs needed a police escort to get their equipment to Foxborough, Massachusetts, in time for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Chiefs spokesman Ted Crews confirmed that some of the gear was sent to the wrong place and had to be rushed to the stadium.

ESPN reported an equipment container with some shoulder pads, helmets and footballs was not unloaded Saturday and wound up in New Jersey. The bag had equipment for some 35 players.

The Massachusetts State Police tweeted that they helped the equipment get to the stadium from Logan Airport. —Jimmy Golen reporting from Foxborough, Mass.

___

4:59 p.m.

Diontae Johnson ran 85 yards for a touchdown on a punt return to give the Pittsburgh Steelers a 10-0 lead over the Arizona Cardinals late in the first quarter.

Johnson caught the 60-yard punt from Arizona’s Andy Lee, got a couple blocks and then cut across the field to his right, where there was plenty of room to run. A handful of Steelers escorted him down the sideline as he ran toward the end zone untouched.

Pittsburgh is trying to win for the seventh time in eight games. The Cardinals have lost five straight.

___

4:45 p.m.

The Baltimore Ravens clinched the AFC North title with a 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills. Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes in leading the Ravens (11-2) to their ninth straight win.

The early games featured a stunner — Denver won at Houston 38-24 after building a 35-point lead in rookie QB Drew Lock’s first road start.

The 49ers beat the Saints 48-46 on a field goal as time expired that was set up by George Kittle’s 39-yard catch plus a face mask penalty that tacked on another 14 yards.

The Jets beat Miami 22-21 on a last-minute touchdown pass from Sam Darnold.

Other results:

Falcons 40, Panthers 20.

Browns 27, Bengals 19.

Packers 20, Redskins 15.

Vikings 20, Lions 7.

Buccaneers 38, Colts 35.

___

4:18 p.m.

Drew Lock has become the first Denver Broncos rookie quarterback to win each of his first two starts since his boss, John Elway did it 36 years ago.

Lock threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns on 22 of 27 passing as the Broncos jumped out to a stunning 38-3 lead on their way to a 38-24 win.

It had been 21 games since the Broncos (5-8) scored more than 24 points in a game.

The Texans (8-5) were coming off a big win over New England but had no answer for Lock or former Texans defensive back Kareem Jackson, who celebrated his Houston homecoming with a touchdown return and an interception.

—Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver.

3:45 p.m.

A fake punt by New Orleans backfired late in the third quarter when Taysom Hill’s long pass intended for Tre’Quan Smith fell incomplete.

Smith was being pushed along the sideline, and the Superdome crowd was howling for a pass interference call.

Referee John Hussey explained over his microphone that by rule, pass interference doesn’t apply when a team is in apparent punt formation. The rule exists to allow the receiving team to block a “gunner” trying to race down the sideline to make a tackle in kick coverage.

The crowd still booed heartily while Sean Payton continued contesting officials’ decision, apparently questioning whether San Francisco still could have been called for holding. The result was a turnover on downs to the Niners, who were holding a 35-33 lead, on the San Francisco 45.

The Niners went ahead 42-33 on a Jimmy Garopplo TD pass with about nine minutes left.

—Brett Martel reporting from New Orleans.

___

3:15 p.m. Miami is without two of its top wide receivers for the rest of the Dolphins’ game against the New York Jets as DeVante Parker and Albert Wilson were both ruled out with concussions. Parker was injured after a 21-yard catch in the second quarter. Wilson was hurt early in the third quarter. The Jets were also without top tight end Ryan Griffin, who was ruled out after injuring an ankle on New York’s opening possession of the game. Jets rookie defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was questionable to return with what the team said was a burner.

— Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.

___

2:50 p.m.

While the 49ers and Saints statistically have two of the better defenses in the NFL, offenses have dominated the first half of their matchup today in New Orleans. And there’s been some razzle-dazzle, too.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees had touchdown passes on New Orleans’ first three possessions and dove across the goal line for another score on the Saints’ fourth possession.

Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo had TD passes — including a 75-yarder to Emmanuel Sanders — on San Francisco’s first two series before Sanders capped San Francisco’s third possession by taking a handoff on a reverse and passing to a wide open running back Raheem Mostert for a 35-yard TD.

Mostert’s TD cut New Orleans’ lead to 27-21 in the second quarter.

—Brett Martel reporting from New Orleans.

___

2:47 p.m.

The New Orleans Saints say tight end Jared Cook has a concussion and will not return to Sunday’s game against San Francisco.

The development removes from the game the player who caught Drew Brees’ first two touchdown passes Sunday. The first was a 38-yarder and the second went for 26 yards.

It was on that second touchdown that Cook took a hard hit to the head by Niners defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon, who was called for unnecessary roughness.

Rather than take the penalty on the kickoff, the Saints took the penalty on the extra point to move the ball to the 1-yard line for a two-point conversion, but that play failed.

___

12:40 p.m.

What was supposed to be a showdown of two of the NFL’s up-and-coming second-year quarterbacks has instead turned into a defensive slugfest between Buffalo and Baltimore.

With Baltimore up 10-6 at the half, Ravens starter Lamar Jackson has been limited to 5 of 10 passing for 30 yards, with a touchdown and interception. He has 28 yards rushing while being sacked once.

Buffalo’s Josh Allen is 8 of 17 for 39 yards passing and has lost a fumble, while being sacked four times.

The Ravens entered averaging 390 yards offense in winning their past eight. They’ve been held to 95 yards by Buffalo.

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has sustained a knee injury in the first half of Baltimore’s game at Buffalo, and his return his questionable.

It’s unclear when and how Andrew was hurt. He was spotted being escorted up the tunnel shortly after Ravens Nick Boyle caught a 3-yard touchdown pass to put Baltimore ahead 10-0 early in the second quarter.

Andrews entered the game with seven touchdowns receiving, which are tied for the NFL lead among tight ends.

—John Wawrow reporting from Orchard Park, N.Y.

___

2:30 p.m.

Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans is done for the day after injuring his right hamstring on a 61-yard TD reception that has Tampa Bay up 14-10 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Evans clutched his hamstring as he reached the end zone and hobbled off the field and into the locker room.

Evans began the day ranked third in the league in receiving yardage and tied for the lead with nine TD catches.

___

2:05 p.m.

Drew Lock is having a sensational second career start.

The second-round pick from Missouri who won his first start last week against the Chargers led the Broncos to a stunning 21-0 lead at Houston before the Texas got on the scoreboard with a field goal.

Early in the second quarter, Lock had completed 9 of 11 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns, giving a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

The Broncos also got a defensive touchdown from safety Kareem Jackson in his Houston homecoming. Jackson played his first nine season in Houston before joining the Brons in free agency.

—Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver.

___

2 p.m. Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker has left the game against the New York Jets to be evaluated for a concussion.

Parker, the Dolphins’ leading receiver, was hurt on a 21-yard catch in the second quarter. He took a big hit from Jets cornerback Bless Austin and was slow to get up. After being looked at in Miami’s medical tent, Parker walked gingerly with a trainer to the locker room.

The team announced Parker was questionable to return. He had two catches for 28 yards before leaving.

— Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.

___

1:45 p.m.

Matt Ryan has become the 10th NFL quarterback to pass for 50,000 yards in his career.

Ryan, in his 12th season with the Atlanta Falcons, surpassed the threshold by completing a 14-yard pass to Russell Gage midway through the first quarter.

The other active QBs with 50,000 yards are Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Philip Rivers, Ben Roethlisberger and Eli Manning.

Ryan began Sunday’s game against Carolina with 3,246 yards passing as he tries to reach 4,000 for the ninth straight season.

___

1:45 p.m.

The Lions are having a lot of trouble blocking Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter.

Hunter already has two sacks in the first quarter, including a 14-yard takedown of quarterback David Blough that forced a punt.

His first one forced a three-and-out by the Lions on the first possession, making him the youngest player in NFL history to reach 50 career sacks.

Hunter is 25 years and 40 days old. Hunter has 10 sacks in nine games against the Lions, the most against any opponent. The Vikings lead 7-0. — Dave Campbell reporting from Minneapolis

___

1:30 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has reached 1,000 yards rushing with his second carry in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills.

Jackson entered the game leading NFL quarterbacks with 977 yards rushing. He picked up 23 yards on two runs.

The second-year quarterback is now 40 yards rushing short of breaking the single-season record for quarterback set by Michael Vick in 2006.

— John Wawrow reporting from Orchard Park, N.Y.

—-

1 p.m.

Star linebacker Von Miller is back in the Denver Broncos lineup a week after he missed a game for the first time since Super Bowl 48 on Feb. 2, 2014.

Miller has a sprained left MCL and tested it out before the Broncos’game at Houston. He and the medical staff determined he was ready to play again.

Miller said he cried last week when his 95-game starting streak came to a halt because of the injury. He was hurt two weeks ago in Buffalo when a teammate crashed into his left knee while he was about to sack Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Miller is in his ninth season and has 104 career sacks. Miller is missing his longtime teammate Derek Wolfe, who went on IR after dislocating his left elbow last week.

— Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver.

___

10 a.m.

Four AFC teams can secure playoff berths — or even division titles — in Week 14.

If Baltimore wins at Buffalo, the Ravens own the AFC North. They also take the division if Pittsburgh loses as Arizona. A win gives Baltimore a playoff berth at the least.

Should the Bills win that game with Baltimore, they can get a postseason spot if Oakland loses to Tennessee, Houston falls to Denver, and Indianapolis is beaten by Tampa Bay.

The AFC West goes to Kansas City if it wins at New England and the Raiders lose. The Patriots get a playoff berth with a win, or, if they lose to the Chiefs, with defeats for the Texans and Colts, plus a tie between the Titans and Raiders.

The Saints already have won the NFC South. If San Francisco wins at New Orleans, it’s in the playoffs as long as the Rams lose to Seattle in a Sunday night game. A victory for the Seahawks puts them in the postseason.

___

