The Latest: Kerber advances to 3rd round of US Open

Angelique Kerber, of Germany, returns a shot to Anna-Lena Friedsam, of Germany, during the second round of the US Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

___

1:05 p.m.

Angelique Kerber is on her way to the third round of the U.S. Open, which she won in 2016.

The No. 17 seed opened play Wednesday and beat Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-3, 7-6 (6) in an hour and 40 minutes. Kerber emerged on the WTA Tour by reaching the semifinals at Flushing Meadows in 2011. Last year, she got knocked out in the first round.

The women’s bracket also had an upset Wednesday. No. 12 Marketa Vondrousova lost to Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-1, 6-2 in only 65 minutes.

___

The second round of the U.S. Open is underway with a cloudy sky and a chance of rain at Flushing Meadows.

Seventeenth-seeded Angelique Kerber is getting things started in the women’s bracket against Anna-Lena Friedsam, ranked No. 109 in the world. Former champion Naomi Osaka plays Wednesday night after a day off to rest a worrisome left hamstring.

On the men’s side, top-seeded Novak Djokovic tries to remain unbeaten in 2020 when he plays Kyle Edmund. Djokovic is 24-0 this year, has won 18 of his last 19 matches in Grand Slam tournaments and is heavily favored to pick up his fourth U.S. Open title.

The weather could play a factor, given the chance of rain, especially through early afternoon. Temperatures of 82 degrees Fahrenheit (28 degrees Celsius) are predicted.

___

