The Latest: Federer wins 2nd set against Djokovic

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

3:35 p.m.

Roger Federer has won the second set against Novak Djokovic 6-1 to level the men’s Wimbledon final at 1-1.

Djokovic won the first set 7-6 (5) but was broken twice as Federer took a 4-0 lead in the second. Federer broke again at love in the final game, with Djokovic double-faulting on set point.

Djokovic hit just two winners in the second set, compared to 14 in the first.

___

3:10 p.m.

Novak Djokovic has won the first set 7-6 (5) against Roger Federer in the men’s Wimbledon final.

Federer led 5-3 in the tiebreaker after winning four straight points, but missed forehands on each of the next three points. He then sent a backhand wide to hand Djokovic the set.

Federer had the only break point of the set at 2-1, but sent a forehand wide that time.

Federer is looking for his ninth Wimbledon title, while Djokovic is after his fifth.

___

12:40 p.m.

Jonas Forejtek and Jiri Lehecka won the junior boys’ doubles title at Wimbledon.

The top-seeded pair from the Czech Republic beat Liam Draxl of Canada and Govind Nanda of the United States 7-5, 6-4.

Also, Aniek Van Koot won her second Wimbledon title in two days.

Van Koot and Diede De Groot of the Netherlands won the women’s wheelchair doubles title, beating Marjolein Buis of the Netherlands and Giulia Capocci of Italy 6-1, 6-1.

Van Koot also won the singles title on Saturday, beating her doubles partner in three sets.

___

7:50 a.m.

It’ll either be Wimbledon championship No. 9 for Roger Federer or No. 5 for Novak Djokovic when they meet in the final.

This is the pair’s third meeting in the title match at the All England Club. Djokovic won both of those previous matchups, in 2014 and 2015.

Federer, who is 37, is going for his 21st Grand Slam trophy overall on Sunday, while the 32-year-old Djokovic is playing for his 16th.

They have played each other 47 times already, with Djokovic holding a 25-22 head-to-head edge. This is also their 16th showdown at a major tournament — the most between any two men in the professional era — and Djokovic leads that count 9-6 so far.

___

