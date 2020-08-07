The Latest: Fowler misses 6-inch putt that could be costly

Haotong Li of China, chips to the green on the seventh hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The latest from the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park:

___

Cameron Tringale has been disqualified from the PGA Championship for signing an incorrect scorecard.

Tringale bogeyed the par-3 eighth hole on Friday but put himself down for a 3. The PGA said Tringale returned to the scoring area after realizing his mistake, but it was too late.

Rule 3.3(b)3 dictates that if a player signs for a higher score than he actually shot, the higher score stands. But if he signs for a lower score, he is disqualified.

Tringale shot 3 over in the first round. Even with a properly scored 69 on Friday, he was projected to miss the cut at plus-2.

It’s the second time Tringale has been disqualified for an incorrect scorecard. Six years ago at Valhalla, it looked as though he whiffed on a short putt on the 11th hole of the final round. His playing partner, Matt Jones, asked him about it, and Tringale said there wasn’t any intent to hit the putt. But after thinking about it for a few days, Tringale eliminated any questions about it and disqualified himself.

___

Rickie Fowler shot a 69 on Friday in the PGA Championship to finish two rounds at 2-over 142. That probably will be right on the cut line for whether he makes it to the weekend at the Harding Park.

And if he doesn’t, it will be hard to forget about the sixth hole.

Fowler missed an 8-foot par putt, and as he stepped over to tap it in, his putter scuffed the green and nudged his ball about an inch. He then tapped in for a double bogey.

The cut was looking to be about 1 over, though it could fall to 2 over if the wind picks up.

Fowler could use the extra two days. He hasn’t had a top 10 since January and has fallen out of the top 30 in the world ranking for the first time since 2014.

___

Li Haotong has taken a three-stroke lead into the clubhouse at the PGA Championship.

Li shot a 5 under par 65 on Friday in the second round at Harding Park in San Francisco. When the 25-year-old from Shanghai finished up, he was three strokes ahead of four golfers. Among them were first-round leader Jason Day, who had yet to tee off for his second round.

Also in that group was Tommy Fleetwood, who was 5 under for the day.

Haotong started the day at minus-3 and birdied the first two holes. He gained another stroke on the fifth hole and then had back-to-back birdies on Nos. 9 and 10 before parring his way through the rest of the round.

___

Li Haotong is the first player to reach 8 under par at the PGA Championship.

The sun already was forcing its way through the marine layer Friday morning, with calm conditions at Harding Park. Li, the 25-year-old from China, opened with two birdies and then made a 15-foot birdie at the fifth hole. He added back-to-back birdies on Nos. 9 and 10. He shot 67 on Thursday.

Of the 11 players who shot 66 or better in the opening round, Brendon Todd is the only one who plays in the morning. He had a 65 and was tied with Jason Day for the 18-hole lead.

Friday also is cut day at the first major of the year. Among those in need of a low score to make it to the weekend are Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth.

Li hasn’t had a top 10 in any of the eight tournaments he has played around the world this year. He also is coming off a disastrous Presidents Cup debut in which he played only the minimum matches.

Li is sponsored by WeChat, the Chinese social media company that President Donald Trump has threatened to ban in the United States.

___

In the first round, it was his driver. On Friday, it was Bryson DeChambeau’s putter that gave him fits.

DeChambeau snapped his driver — which he nicknamed the Kraken — during Thursday’s opening round at TPC Harding Park. He replaced the shaft and finished his round without further incident.

On Friday, DeChambeau lipped out on short putts on back-to-back holes on the front nine. After missing a 10-foot birdie putt on No. 11, he tapped in for par. He missed a 15-footer for par on the 12th hole and then tapped in for a bogey that dropped him to even par on the day.

DeChambeau picked up a stroke when he birdied the 13th and was 3 under for the tournament through five holes on Friday.

___

