PHOTOS: J.Lo and Shakira dazzle in halftime show

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Singers Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) — Social media can’t stop buzzing about the electric performance from J.Lo and Shakira during Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The show marked the first time two Latina women headlined the halftime show. The women blazed the stage Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami as the San Francisco 49ers took on the Kansas City Chiefs.

“You know, everything happens when it’s supposed to happen. There were many years that I thought about doing the Super Bowl and that it was something that I wanted to do and even where I was talked to about it. This is when God choose me to do it,” J.Lo said ahead of the show.

The singer, whose hits include “Waiting for Tonight,” “I’m Real,” “Jenny from the Block” and others, said she hoped her performance with Colombian singer Shakira inspired and united people.

Shakira noted the pair worked hard for months to prep for this big moment.

You can see images from their performance below: