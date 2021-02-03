How to create a winning ‘homegate’ for your Super Bowl party

TAMPA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) – While most of us won’t be in Tampa to experience the Super Bowl in person, it doesn’t mean we can’t create tailgate-style favorites in the comfort of our own kitchen.

Tim Laird, who calls himself America’s Chief Entertaining Officer, passed along some ideas that are sure to send your taste buds into overdrive on Super Bowl Sunday!

Laird likes to start out any party with a signature cocktail. For the big game, he’s selected a “Red Zone Cocktail” that he says couldn’t be easier to make. You can check out the video to see the process. We’ve listed the ingredients below:

1 ounce cranberry juice

Top with Korbel California Champagne

Add a few dried cranberries

Laird also took us through a dress-your-own dinner and a dessert your guests are sure to love! You can check out the recipes below:

Vegetarian Chili

1 tablespoon olive oil

6 garlic cloves

Crushed 1 large onion

Chopped 1 green pepper

Chopped 1 red pepper

Chopped 1 yellow pepper

Chopped 1 10.75-ounce can pureed tomatoes

1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes

1 4.5-ounce can diced green chilies

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Juice of ½ lime

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

Heat the olive oil in a large pan and sauté the garlic, onion, green, red and yellow peppers until they just begin to soften.

Add the pureed tomatoes, crushed tomatoes, green chilies, cumin, oregano, cayenne pepper, lime and pepper.

Cover and simmer at least 1 hour and up to 2 hours. Enjoy the chili on its own or on a hot dog as a chili dog, over penne pasta or over tortilla chips as nachos. It’s that delicious!

Serves 6 – 8

Serve with the following accompaniments so your guests can build their own:

Ground beef

Black beans

Kidney beans

Jalapeños

Hot sauce

Cheese

Onions

Sour cream

Oyster crackers

Frito’s

Bourbon Pecan Fudge

Makes: 64 (1-inch) squares

20 ounces dark chocolate chips

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

¼ cup Woodford Reserve bourbon

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

½ teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups chopped pecans, lightly toasted

Line an 8 × 8-inch baking dish with waxed paper, leaving a 2-inch overhang on each side.

In a large, microwaveable bowl, heat the chocolate chips on high for 90 seconds. Remove and stir well. Repeat for another 90 seconds and stir until fully melted. Add the sweetened condensed milk, bourbon, vanilla, and salt. Stir until smooth. Add the nuts and stir until fully incorporated.

Pour the mixture into the prepared pan. Refrigerate for 1 hour, or until firm. Using the waxed paper, lift the fudge out of the pan and turn it out onto a cutting board. Remove and discard the waxed paper and cut into 8 slices by 8 slices to make 64 (1-inch) squares.

Wrap the fudge in a clean sheet of waxed paper and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week or in the freezer for up to one month.

Reprinted with permission from The Bourbon Country Cookbook by David Danielson and Tim Laird, Agate Surrey, 2018.