AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s the most important position in sports and the biggest football game on Earth, and oddly enough with Texas’ rich pigskin history, there haven’t been that many Texans who’ve started at quarterback in the Super Bowl.

Two Texans will take snaps in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday — Jalen Hurts from the Houston area and Patrick Mahomes who grew up outside Tyler — and that’s 40% of the total signal-callers from the Lone Star State to start the big game.

Nick Foles while at Westlake High School. (KXAN photo)

Before 2010, not a single Texas high school quarterback led a team to a Super Bowl. That changed when Drew Brees, who starred at Westlake and led the Chaps to the 1996 Class 5A title, led the underdog New Orleans Saints to a 31-17 win over Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV. Eight years later in 2018, another Chaparral led his team to the title. Nick Foles took over for Carson Wentz just before the playoffs and led the Philadelphia Eagles past 40-year-old Tom Brady and the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.

Both Brees and Foles were named MVPs of their respective Super Bowls.

Since then, Mahomes has taken the Chiefs to the big game twice and Matthew Stafford, the former Highland Park star who took the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl LVI title in 2022, have been the other Texans to play quarterback in a Super Bowl.

Going a step further, Mahomes is the only quarterback from a college in Texas to start in a Super Bowl.

Before the Super Bowl era began in 1967, “Slingin'” Sammy Baugh from Temple led the Washington Redskins to the 1937 and 1942 NFL championships.