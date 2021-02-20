Texas women’s hoops ready to turn the page after a treacherous week

AUSTIN (KXAN) —The Texas women’s basketball team has practiced twice during a hectic week that had thousands around the state scrambling.

It was no different for the Longhorns, after suffering a 60-35 defeat Sunday to No. 7 Baylor, they had to figure out a way back to Austin Monday morning on an icy interstate.

“It took us probably three hours for us to cover 90 miles on some really treacherous roads, really want to praise our bus drivers for getting us home,” Vic Schaefer said.

Once home, the damage caused by the storm made it impossible for the Longhorns to practice. However, basketball was the furthest thing from Schaefer’s mind most of the week.

“You know kids are antsy, they can’t stand staying inside so they would come up everyday to the TANC (Texas Athletics Nutrition Center) to get their two meals and I was more concerned about them traveling than anything,” Schaefer added. “Even my kids walking across the street from San Jac dorm, it was so treacherous with the ice that was all over the ground, it was just crazy.”

According to Schaefer, every player, even the ones who stayed off campus, had power and water this week.

By the way, Texas is still hoping to get the nasty taste of the Baylor loss out of their mouths. Schaefer says that the team is motivated and ready to go despite barely returning to basketball activities on Friday.

“I think there’s a little bit of a pride factor taught to with some of players, they’re anxious to get back and fix what we didn’t do well last weekend so, I know I am,” the head coach added.

Texas (14-6, 8-5 in Big 12) hosts Kansas State (6-13, 1-11 in Big 12) tomorrow at 2pm. No fans will be admitted inside the Frank Erwin Center.