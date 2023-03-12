KANSAS CITY, Mo (KXAN) – The Texas women’s basketball team dropped the Big 12 tournament title game to Iowa State Sunday 61-51. The Longhorns were eyeing to defend their conference tournament crown from winning it a season ago.

Now Texas (25-9, 14-5) awaits their NCAA Tournament fate. The co-regular season Big 12 champions have been commonly projected as a four seed, which would mean the Longhorns would still host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

After holding a one point lead at halftime, Texas struggled to keep pace with the Cyclones in the second half. Iowa State outscored the Longhorns 21-12 in the third quarter and never looked back.

Shaylee Gonzales and Taylor Jones led the way for the Longhorns with 12 points each. Big 12 Player of the Year Ashley Joens had a game high 28 points for Iowa State.

The Big 12 Tournament Championship for Iowa State is their first since 2001.

The Longhorns will begin in the NCAA Tournament either Friday or Saturday. The bracket will be revealed at 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening.