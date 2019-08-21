Texas to unveil new athletics Hall of Fame before season opener

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time, Texas athletics’ rich history will finally be on full display when the school holds a public grand opening of the Frank Denius Family University of Texas Athletics Hall of Fame.

The new hall of fame, which was the brainchild of athletics director Chris Del Conte, will open on Friday, August 30, the day before the football season opener against Louisiana Tech.

“So much of our history was scattered throughout campus and in our various sports venues,” Del Conte said in a statement on UT’s website. “We now have all of our traditions, trophies, awards and accomplishments housed in one place. It’s truly awesome.”

There will be a free, public grand opening at 1 p.m. on Friday at the new hall, which is located in the north end zone complex of Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Fans who want to attend can RSVP here.

The hall of fame, which costs $17.1 million, will highlight the past and present of UT’s teams dating back to the first football team in 1893. The Longhorns’ 55 national championships, nearly 600 conference titles and individual Olympians will all be honored.

“It’s an amazing facility where we are celebrating The University of Texas and what it means to be a Longhorn,” Del Conte said. “We’ve put a ton of energy and resources into this and can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Bevo will be a big feature, as well. Texas also noted that this is just phase one of the new hall of fame, which will continue to expand.