AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas fans can get a sneak peek at the 2022 edition of the Longhorns on Tuesday night as the team will hold an open practice at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Admission is free for all in attendance, the practice will begin at 7pm.

Before that, Texas will have a closed scrimmage on Saturday, it will be the first scrimmage of training camp for the Longhorns.

The team has begun workouts wearing full pads, but playing a simulation adds a whole new filter to the snapshot of where the team is at currently according to Steve Sarkisian.

“It’s going to be the first time that they tackle for a lot of plays in a row,” Sarkisian said. “You know it’s not always about the big plays one way or the other, it’s about who can do right over an extended period of time.”

The head man on the Forty Acres is also curious to see how his players handle pressure situations on their own without coaches interrupting the action.

“There’s a lot to look at when you scrimmage because our practices are very structured and very drill-oriented until we get to our team periods,” Sarkisian explained. “When you scrimmage, man, there’s a lot to evaluate but those are just some main things that we’ll look at.”

The scrimmage will be closed to the public on Saturday but the open practice will take place on Tuesday at 7pm.

Per the University, fans will be able to sit in sections 3-6 on the west side of the stadium.

Free parking will also be available in the Trinity Garage.