Texas State investigating head basketball coach Danny Kaspar over allegations of ‘racially biased’ comments

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A formal investigation has been launched into allegations made by former players that Texas State University’s men’s basketball coach made “racially biased” comments toward them, according to a release from the school’s athletic director.

Athletic director Larry Teis says the investigation into coach Danny Kaspar is going through the Office of Equal Opportunity and Title IX.

“I personally find these allegations deeply troubling,” Teis wrote in a statement and added that it is the school’s “top priority to fully cooperate with the investigation.”

Former point guard Jaylen Shead tweeted Thursday night about why he chose to leave the school after two years. He said his experience at Texas State was “shocking,” and that he and others started to “become numb” after being exposed to “racially insensitive things” on a daily basis.

“I had never seen someone abuse their power in such a way before, especially someone who claimed to ‘care about us,'” he wrote in a long note posted to Twitter.

With all this going on, let’s talk about what I and other players dealt w playing 🏀 for Danny Kaspar at Texas State. Many asked why the starting PG on a 25 win, 1st place contender team would transfer before his senior szn.. well👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/Du2VSSOKMl — JaylenShead™️ (@thejayyshead) June 4, 2020

ESPN spoke to Shead’s former teammate, Alex Peacock, who told them “there is no embellishment in what he said.”

Kaspar has been head coach at Texas State since 2013.