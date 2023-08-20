AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas State hasn’t had many bright days over the last eight years, which is the amount of time that has passed since they’ve been bowl eligible, but they believe in 2023 that will change.

The Bobcats finished last season 4-8, but they made a splash by hiring a sought after coach in GJ Kinne.

While at Incarnate Word, Kinne led one of the most dynamic offenses in the nation, and also led the Cardinal to a 12-2 record.

He decided to take the job at Texas State after the season, with the mission of bringing the Bobcats to prominence.

His presence has injected a level of excitement that is unprecedented, and he’s seeing it pay off already in the preseason.



“That’s one thing that has really been great, there hasn’t been one day where I felt like we kind of took the day off,” Kinne said. “You know these guys are competing every day and it’s hard to take a day off when you know if you don’t bring your “A” game the next guy is going to lap you so the energy has been great and that’s a credit to the coaches they do a really good job creating that energy and demanding excellence from the guys.”

The players believe that this can be the year things turn around for the Bobcat program.

“I think Coach Kinne has everybody bought in and has everybody moving in the right direction,” said Senior Wide Receiver Beau Corrales. “I mean we’re gelled together and you can tell not just on the field when we’re playing and stuff but in the meetings, in the lunch room, in the locker room, it’s everywhere and you can tell there is something special brewing around here and it’s not just kind of pseudo, you know what I mean? People are bought in and we’re kind of ready to turn this thing around and be the group that really puts Texas State back on the map.”



“Defense is loud every practice, the offense is loud every practice both sides are making plays every practice, both sides are making each other better every practice so the energy is there,” added Junior Wide Receiver Ashtyn Hawkins.

Texas State will open the season on the road against Baylor September 2nd.