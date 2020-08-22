Texas State finalizes attendance plans for Bobcat Stadium

SAN MARCOS (KXAN) — With the season opening in just over two weeks, Texas State announced its plans for fan attendance at Bobcat Stadium on Friday.

Capacity will be limited to just 25% when the Bobcats host SMU for the season opener on Sept. 5. Bobcat stadium can hold 30,000 fans, according to Texas State’s website, which means only 7,500 fans will be allowed.

“These guidelines will help us manage the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, fans, staff and visiting teams,” athletic director Larry Teis said in a statement. “Our goal is to provide the safest gameday environment. It is more important now than ever that all of us follow these guidelines and recommendations so that we all can stay safe and continue playing this season.”

Last season, there was an average attendance of 17,140 for six home games, according to listed attendance on the box scores.

Most FBS programs in the state are capping crowds at 25%. Both Texas A&M and Baylor have officially announced that they will follow that plan. Meanwhile, Texas hasn’t made an official announcement for its season opener on Sept. 12, but athletic director Chris Del Conte has told season ticket holders to plan for that.

Texas State also announced it will not allow organized tailgates before the game and that there won’t be any general admission. All seating options will be assigned to help with social distancing measures.

Also, all fans will be required to wear a face mask when entering, leaving or walking around the stadium. While they can take their masks off once in their assigned seats, they are still encouraged to keep wearing them.