TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) – On Saturday, former Taylor ISD athlete tuned Olympian Fred Kerley won the 100-meter race at the 2022 World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon.

Saturday was Day 2 of the first championships held in America. Kerley headlined the first U.S. sweep of the sport’s marquee event in 31 years at the worlds—finishing the men’s 100 in 9.86 seconds.

Kerley finished ahead of leaning Marvin Bracy and 2021 U.S. champion, Trayvon Bromell, by less than 0.02 seconds. This was the first American sweep at worlds since Carl Lewis, Leroy Burrell and Dennis Mitchell achieved gold, silver and bronze in 1991 in Tokyo.

Team USA tweeted out that Kerley was the fastest man in the world after the gold-medal win.

In 2021, Kerley won a silver medal during the Tokyo Olympics for his run in the men’s 100-meter final.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.