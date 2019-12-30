Texas sends two freshmen home from Alamo Bowl for violation of team rules

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Texas will be without two reserve linebackers for Tuesday’s Alamo Bowl after the school announced that freshmen David Gbenda and Byron Vaughns have been sent home for a violation of team rules.
The team would not elaborate on which specific rules were broken. The Longhorns have been in San Antonio preparing for the bowl game since Friday.
Vaughns, a redshirt freshman from Fort Worth, has played in 10 games, recording 14 total tackles and forcing one fumble.
Gbenda, a former high school All-American from Katy, is a true freshman who’s played in just four games. He has just one tackle this season.
The Longhorns play No. 11 Utah on Tuesday in the Alamo Bowl.