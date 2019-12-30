Texas sends two freshmen home from Alamo Bowl for violation of team rules

Texas head coach Tom Herman, center, takes the field with his team before an NCAA college football game against Rice Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Texas will be without two reserve linebackers for Tuesday’s Alamo Bowl after the school announced that freshmen David Gbenda and Byron Vaughns have been sent home for a violation of team rules.

The team would not elaborate on which specific rules were broken. The Longhorns have been in San Antonio preparing for the bowl game since Friday.

Vaughns, a redshirt freshman from Fort Worth, has played in 10 games, recording 14 total tackles and forcing one fumble.

Gbenda, a former high school All-American from Katy, is a true freshman who’s played in just four games. He has just one tackle this season.

The Longhorns play No. 11 Utah on Tuesday in the Alamo Bowl.