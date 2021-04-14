Texas Rangers

Skip to content
KXAN Austin
Austin
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Newscast live stream
KXAN Live
KXAN TV Schedule
News
Report It
Sign Up for Daily News & Breaking News Newsletters
Watch KXAN Newscasts
KXAN Live
Texas Coronavirus Vaccine
Texas Politics
State of Texas
Coronavirus
Simple Health
Racial Justice & Equality Movement
Local
Crime
Texas
Border Report
Texas’ Remarkable Women for 2022
National News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
BestReviews
Entertainment
Weird & Strange
Top Stories
Texas Longhorns to open 2022 Big 12 schedule on the road at Texas Tech
First US case of omicron variant detected in California, source says
These are the most popular pet names of 2021
Jussie Smollett's brother says actor is innocent
Video
COVID-19
Report a coronavirus-related news tip
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Texas Coronavirus Vaccine
Vaccine Rollout Investigations
Set for School
Coronavirus Resources
Coronavirus Hospitalizations
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Nursing Home Investigations
Texas Universities and Schools Response to Coronavirus
Blog: College During COVID-19
Pandemic PASS or FAIL
Donate to Help Feed Central Texas
Weather & Traffic
Weather
Forecast
Traffic
Watch KXAN Weather & Traffic
Sign Up for Daily Weather Newsletter
Weather & Traffic In-Depth
Allergy
Low Water Crossings
Driving Conditions
Alerts
Burn Bans
Lake Levels
Radar
Tropical
Rainfall Amounts
SatRad
Weather Blog
Search Weather Diary
Sponsored WebCams
First Warning Weather University
Go Green
Investigations
Meet the Investigates Team
Podcasts
Rodney Reed
Texas Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout Investigations
Coronavirus Hospitalizations
Nursing Home Investigations
Workforce Complaint Investigations
Racial Profiling: A Failure to Report
Bargaining the Badge
Dead & Undone
Locked in Limbo
Pipeline Exposure
Accused Priests
A History of Mass Violence
Mayberry Texas
Oil Empire
Sports
Texas Longhorns
High School Football
Austin FC
Westlake Football Live Stream
Silver Star Nation
NFL Big Game Bound
Beijing Olympics
Studio 512
Studio 512 Homepage
Arts & Entertainment
Fashion & Beauty
Food & Drink
Jobs, Money & Travel
Home & Garden
Kids & Pets
512 Experts
Legal Experts
Buy Local
Retire Ready
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
About
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Contact Us
Work for Us
KXAN Internships
KXAN Connects: Marketing Agency
TV Schedule
Watch KXAN Newscasts
KBVO
The CW Austin
Contests
Simple Health
Go Green
Spirit of Caring
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Texas’ Remarkable Women for 2022
Search
Search
Search
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers go big spending, reportedly sign Seager to $325 million deal
Close
You have been added to Digging Deep: Inside KXAN Investigates Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Digging Deep: Inside KXAN Investigates
Sign Up
Rangers Schedule
Close
You have been added to More Than the Score Sports News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
More Than the Score Sports News
Sign Up
Tracking the Coronavirus
MAPS: How many people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in your zip code?
DATA: There are 2,817 active COVID-19 cases in the KXAN viewing area as of Tuesday
DATA: 54.6% of Texans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as omicron worries spread
Coronavirus Cases Tracker
Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases
Coronavirus cases data for Travis County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Hays County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Williamson County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Bastrop County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Blanco County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Caldwell County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Fayette County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Gillespie County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Lampasas County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Lee County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Burnet County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Llano County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Mason County
Video
Coronavirus cases data for Milam County
Coronavirus cases data for San Saba County
Trending Stories
LIVE: Austin high school lockdown downgraded after armed person report
Live
FACT CHECK: Texas Railroad Commission chair blames renewable energy for unreliable electric grid
Video
4 people found dead in Taylor home from suspected murder-suicide, police say
Video
Hot garbage: Truck dumps trash in south Austin parking lot after fire
Video
First US case of omicron variant detected in California, source says
Don't Miss
‘We haven’t had any heat at all:’ Austin apartment without heat, hot water, working stoves on Thanksgiving
Video
Austin Trail of Lights kicks off for the season — here’s everything you need to know
Video
La Niña returns — could historic Texas freeze happen again?
Video
COTA tight-lipped on details after Rolling Stones concert causes Austin traffic headaches
Austin homegrown Tiff’s Treats hits $500M company value
Gallery
Tweets by Rangers