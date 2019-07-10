Texas picked to finish second in Big 12 behind Oklahoma

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Expectations are as high for Texas football as they’ve been in a decade, according to the Big 12 preseason media poll.

The Longhorns are picked to finish second in the league, behind Oklahoma. The Sooners earned 68 of the 77 first-place votes, while Texas got the other nine votes.

It’s the highest UT’s been picked to finish in the conference since 2010, when the Longhorns were picked second, behind Oklahoma, in the south division, back when the Big 12 actually had 12 teams and two divisions.

The predicted success isn’t too surprising, though, given how the Longhorns played in 2018. They beat Oklahoma in the regular season and earned a berth in the Big 12 title game, where they lost to the Sooners, but rebounded with a win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl to finish with 10 wins and a top-10 ranking for the first time since 2009.

The league’s media members voted junior quarterback Sam Ehlinger the preseason offensive player of the year on Tuesday, and put three other Longhorns on the preseason first team. Texas’ four players are tied with TCU and Iowa State for second most in the league, behind OU’s six.

Big 12 Media Days start Monday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.