Texas loses 10th straight game to Baylor with 64-57 loss in home finale

Texas forward Charli Collier (35) shoots over Baylor center Queen Egbo (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Baylor’s recent dominance over Texas continued Monday night at the Erwin Center as the 6th ranked Lady Bears beat the Longhorns 64-57. That’s Baylor’s 10th straight and 25th win in the last 26 meetings against Texas.

Texas (16-8, 10-7) was able to stay with Baylor (20-2, 15-1) in the first half. Audrey Warren hit a couple of late 3-pointers late in the second quarter as Texas only trailed 24-22 at intermission.

Baylor opened the second half on a 20-5 run to grab a 44-27 lead. After Vic Schaefer picked up a technical foul, the Longhorns battled back, cutting the score to 47-36 on a Warren free throw, but Dijonia Carrington stamped out the Longhorns’ momentum.

Carrington took the Baylor inbound pass with just over five seconds to go in the quarter and hit a layup while getting fouled by Lauren Ebo to give Baylor a 50-36 lead heading into the fourth.

Even with Charli Collier fouling out with 7:18 to go in the game and down 14 points, the Longhorns continued to battle. Senior Kyra Lambert hit a three pointer to cut the Baylor lead to 57-47 with 4:38 to go in the game. But after a Texas turnover, NyLyssa Smith hit her second 3-pointer of the game and only second 3-pointer of the season to give Baylor a 60-47 lead.

Collier finished with 12 points and nine rebounds in what will likely be the final home game of her Longhorns career. Right now, the junior is the projected number one overall pick in the WNBA draft. Junior Joanne Allen-Taylor led Texas with 15 points. Smith led all scorers with 23 points on 8-11 shooting from the field.

With the win Baylor clinches the Big 12 regular season title outright, their 11th straight conference championship. Texas closes out the regular season Sunday at TCU before starting the Big 12 tournament next week against Iowa State.