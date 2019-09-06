Texas looking to past games to prepare for LSU, boost title hopes

AUSTIN, TX – AUGUST 31: Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns watches players warm up before the game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns are back in familiar territory, both for the program and for this current iteration — playing in a big game with high stakes.

“We’ve had some big games,” head coach Tom Herman said. “We’ve got a lot of experience with it.”

Saturday’s showdown with LSU has the feel of a potential College Football Playoff elimination game. Both teams come in ranked in the top-10 and a win would vault the winner into playoff contention. A loss, while not devastating, would deliver a big blow to those national title hopes.

But a big game like that is nothing new after last season. In 2018, Texas played in the Sugar Bowl against fifth-ranked Georgia, had two top-15 match ups with Oklahoma and hosted USC, though that game was more hype than substance, given how the Trojans season went.

“We tell them we’re not changing,” Herman said. “We don’t ever change what we do. It’s time-tested. But when you have a team that’s as talented and as well-coached as LSU coming in, you probably just wanna do what you do, [but] do a little more of it, little better, little longer, get in a little earlier. Just a little bit more. But don’t change what we do because the way that we prepare is time-tested.”

That time-tested method led the Longhorns to go 3-1 in those four headline games last year en route to a 10-win season. A win on Saturday could launch them to more than that in 2019.