Texas lets late lead slip away, loses to OU in overtime

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas suffered a 68-63 overtime loss to OU on Saturday that seemed to sting more than normal, judging from the reaction of the players after the game.

“Definitely difficult,” junior forward Charli Collier said postgame. “A loss is always a hard pill to swallow.”

Collier scored 23 points for Texas, but fouled out which was something that happened to four Longhorns overall.

Safe to say, the foul trouble did not please head coach Vic Schaefer.

“We weren’t playing correctly and just not smart,” Schaefer said. “That to me is a little bit a sign of a lack of focus or fatigue, whatever you want to call it.”

Texas had a 12 point lead late in the game, however, the Sooners went on a 16-4 run to force overtime.

Foul shooting was another area in which the Longhorns struggled immensely. Texas went 9-for-19 from the free-throw line, Oklahoma made 25-of-29 free throws.

Schaefer felt that there were signs of trouble heading into Saturday’s tipoff, and he noted that those issues were on display throughout the game.

“We did not have a good couple of days going into today. Our shootaround wasn’t that great this morning and I’m disappointed on a number of fronts,” Schaefer added. “At the end of the day, it’s my job to get them home.”

Things won’t get any easier for the Longhorns, as they’ll have to face No. 7 Baylor for their final home game of the regular season on Monday.

As you can imagine, there is no shortage of things the head man wants to be different but he shared one thing that is particularly bothering him these days.

“I think we’ve got some that just want to look cool while they’re playing, being competitive is not about looking cool,” Schaefer said. “You’ve got to play man, you’ve got to grind, you’ve got to wear it, you’ve got to really focus, again, the stick backs, the layups, you know it’s a layup…we’re going in there twisting our hands and we’ve got all kinds of things going on.”

Texas will get the chance to not only cure the ills of Saturday, but of a couple of weeks ago when they lost 60-35 to Baylor when they meet the Bears on Monday night.

Tipoff for that game is set for 6 p.m. at the Frank Erwin Center.