Texas is back… at practice, at least

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns opened football practice Friday with a preseason top-10 ranking and a Heisman contender at quarterback.

That much we know.

Whether Texas is “back” will become a whole lot clearer in 36 days when LSU comes into Darrel K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.

No matter how you define “back,” the Longhorns, coming off their first 10-win season in a decade, are closer than they have been in a long time.

They beat Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Westlake alum Sam Ehlinger is the starting quarterback. There is no competition. Tom Herman is the head coach — and will be for a while after signing an extension through 2023.

The Horns open the season 8/31 at home against Lousiana Tech. The Bulldogs finished 7-3-1 last year.

