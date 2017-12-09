Texas hires Chris Del Conte as next athletic director

DALLAS – NOVEMBER 29: Texas Christian University Athletics Director Chris Del Conte talks with the media after TCU accepted an invitation for full membership into The Big East Conference on November 29, 2010 in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU will leave the Mountain West Conference for The Big East in July 2012. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty […]

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas has hired TCU Athletic Director Chris Del Conte as the next Longhorns athletic director. Del Conte will replace Mike Perrin, who took over for Steve Patterson as interim AD in September of 2015.

Texas removed the interim tag from Perrin in December of 2015, extending him until the end of the 2017-18 academic year.

Del Conte was hired as the TCU Athletic Director in October of 2009. During his time in Fort Worth, Del Conte spearheaded massive upgrades to TCU athletic facilities. According to his bio on the TCU website, Del Conte fund raised over $300 million in projects that were all donor funded.

TCU completed a $164 million enhancement to the football stadium, Amon G. Carter Stadium and a $72 million renovation to the Horned Frogs basketball arena, Schollmaier Arena.

Del Conte also led TCU into the Big 12 conference in the summer of 2012.“Chris has the experience, vision and character that’s needed for Texas to build on the Longhorns’ rich legacy and to continue winning with integrity for years to come,” UT Austin President Gregory L. Fenves said in an email to UT students, fans and alumni Saturday. “He knows the state of Texas, supports student-athletes, understands the media landscape of college sports, and is one of the best athletics directors in the country.”

Fenves and Del Conte will appear in a joint news conference in Austin on Monday.