Elite running back prospect commits to Longhorns 2020 class

Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

AUSTIN (KXAN) —  The rich continue to get richer, as Texas received a commitment from another top prospect Friday afternoon to continue its Summer momentum on the recruiting trail.

Bijan Robinson, a running back out of Salpointe Catholic High School in Tuscon, Arizona, announced that he will continue his career at Texas after graduating in 2020.

This moment is one I’ve dreamt of my entire life. We all dream of things, but God, thank you for helping me see this dream become a reality. The process of choosing only one school to spend the next chapter of this reality, wasn’t easy. The last few months was more than just choosing a school. To me, it was a crossroad that could change the direction of my life, and my future. It was a decision that I couldn’t make on my own, or even with my family, but one I had to exclusively make with the help of God. I am forever grateful for every coach and organization for hosting my family and I, the recruiting process was one that I will never forget. Thank you to every single individual who has helped me along this journey. My family, my coaches, and the good ol’ city of Tucson. I feel and experience your love and support every single day, and I do not take it for granted. I am excited to announce, that I will continue to grow as a man, student, and athlete, at The University of Texas at Austin. #HookEm Thank you to @pbjpeg for the edit much love to you

Robinson, one of the most sought after running backs in the class of 2020, chose Texas over Ohio State, Alabama, USC and UCLA. According to 247Sports.com, Robinson ran for 2400 yards and 35 touchdowns last season.

Football runs in Robinson’s blood, his uncle was a football player at the University of Arizona who also played in the NFL for six seasons.

The star running back out of Arizona is the 12th player to commit to Texas in the class of 2020 and one of the highest rated prospects to ever commit to Tom Herman’s Longhorns.

