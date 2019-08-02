Elite running back prospect commits to Longhorns 2020 class

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The rich continue to get richer, as Texas received a commitment from another top prospect Friday afternoon to continue its Summer momentum on the recruiting trail.

Bijan Robinson, a running back out of Salpointe Catholic High School in Tuscon, Arizona, announced that he will continue his career at Texas after graduating in 2020.

Robinson, one of the most sought after running backs in the class of 2020, chose Texas over Ohio State, Alabama, USC and UCLA. According to 247Sports.com, Robinson ran for 2400 yards and 35 touchdowns last season.

Football runs in Robinson’s blood, his uncle was a football player at the University of Arizona who also played in the NFL for six seasons.

The star running back out of Arizona is the 12th player to commit to Texas in the class of 2020 and one of the highest rated prospects to ever commit to Tom Herman’s Longhorns.