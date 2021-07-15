Texas football is bought-in to the “team-first” mentality

ARLINGTON (KXAN) — Today was another first for the Longhorns in the Steve Sarkisian era as he took the podium at Big-12 Media Days to discuss his expectations for the team.

Sarkisian made sure to temper expectations by saying “winning is hard” but he likes the “team first” commitment from his players.

“Ultimately they are buying-in to that mind set and philosophy which is hard to do in this day and age,” Sarkisian said. “We are in a ‘me’ and an ‘I’ world of social media and internet and phones.”

The Horns may have a new coach this year but sophomore running back Bijan Robinson knows that some of the best leadership comes from players themselves.

“I know this year that we are very player led,” Robinson said. “I feel like the player led teams are the teams that go to the championship games and win the championship games.”

In the preseason media poll Texas was predicted to finish third in the Big 12 but each player is working to be their best to help boost the entire team.

“All of us are trying to be the best that we can be in football, in school, whatever it is,” Robinson said. “It makes us all want to be the best and be the best for each other.”

Both Sarkisian and Robinson preached selfless team football but it is no surprise that when a team does well, there are usually some standout performances along the way.

“Through team success comes individual accolades,” Sarkisian said. “I think our players really understand that.

Big 12 Media Days may mark the unofficial start to the season but Texas fans will have to wait 51 more days to see the Longhorns in action on September 4th against Louisiana-Lafayette.