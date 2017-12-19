Texas football expected to lock in majority of recruiting class

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The hustle and rush of college football’s signing day is changing and it starts Wednesday morning. For the first time, high school seniors are able to take advantage of an early signing period for football-a three-day period that used to be only for junior college prospects.
Texas coach Tom Herman and his 2018 recruiting class have taken full advantage of the new rule.
“I’m not sure we all realized the percentage of kids that would sign on the early signing day. We’ll probably have at least two-thirds, probably three-quarters of our class signed on signing day, which is great once it’s done. In the eyes of the NCAA, those guys turn into players at the University of Texas, meaning we can call them whenever we want. We can go see them off campus whenever we want. We can send them our playbooks. We can send them our nutrition plans, workout plans…all of that stuff,” Herman said.
Herman came pretty close in his estimations on how much of his class would be signed before Christmas. According to most announcements, 15 of the 18 Longhorn commitments will be fully pledged to Texas by the end of the week. Utah offensive lineman Junior Angilau will serve his two year LDS mission trip and is expected to enroll at Texas in 2020.
Houston defensive lineman Keondre Coburn also will not sign early announcing the decision on Tuesday. Coburn is still committed to Texas but is considering several schools.
“This decision is the next chapter in my life. (I) need to make sure I’m making the right one still committed just not a 100% please respect my decision,” Coburn said on Twitter.Texas commits expected to sign early
Ayodele Adeoye (LB)- Florida IMG Academy
Cameron Dicker (K)- Lake Travis
Malcolm Epps (TE)- Houston Dekaney
Brennan Eagles (WR) – Houston Alief Taylor
B.J. Foster (DB)- Angleton
Rafiti Ghirmai (OL)- Frisco Wakeland
Jalen Green (DB)- Houston Heights
Byron Hobbs (LB)- Fort Worth
D’Shawn Jamison (DB)- Houston Lamar
Reese Moore (OL)- Seminole
Cameron Rising (QB)- California Newbury Park
Caden Stearns (DB)- Cibolo Steele
Casey Thompson (QB)- Oklahoma Newcastle
Al’Vonte Woodard (WR)- Houston LamarCentral Texas prospects expected to sign early
Nakia Watson (Westlake)- Wisconsin
Braden Cassity (Westlake)- Oklahoma State
Ochaun Mathis (Manor)- TCU
Scale Igiehon (Del Valle)- Boise St
Cameron Wilkins (Del Valle)- Missouri
La’Thaniel Washington (Del Valle)- UTSA
Cal Long (Regents School)- Navy
Tristen Wooten (Austin)- Navy
Starling Galban (Burnet)- Texas Tech
Pierce Withers (Bowie)- Texas State
Matthew Baldwin (Lake Travis)- Ohio State
Jordan Weeks (Wimberley)- UTSA
Ian Burnette (Wimberley)- TCU
Simi Bakare (Cedar Ridge)- Missouri