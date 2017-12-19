Texas football expected to lock in majority of recruiting class

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The hustle and rush of college football’s signing day is changing and it starts Wednesday morning. For the first time, high school seniors are able to take advantage of an early signing period for football-a three-day period that used to be only for junior college prospects.

Texas coach Tom Herman and his 2018 recruiting class have taken full advantage of the new rule.

“I’m not sure we all realized the percentage of kids that would sign on the early signing day. We’ll probably have at least two-thirds, probably three-quarters of our class signed on signing day, which is great once it’s done. In the eyes of the NCAA, those guys turn into players at the University of Texas, meaning we can call them whenever we want. We can go see them off campus whenever we want. We can send them our playbooks. We can send them our nutrition plans, workout plans…all of that stuff,” Herman said.

Herman came pretty close in his estimations on how much of his class would be signed before Christmas. According to most announcements, 15 of the 18 Longhorn commitments will be fully pledged to Texas by the end of the week. Utah offensive lineman Junior Angilau will serve his two year LDS mission trip and is expected to enroll at Texas in 2020.

Houston defensive lineman Keondre Coburn also will not sign early announcing the decision on Tuesday. Coburn is still committed to Texas but is considering several schools.

“This decision is the next chapter in my life. (I) need to make sure I’m making the right one still committed just not a 100% please respect my decision,” Coburn said on Twitter.Texas commits expected to sign early

Ayodele Adeoye (LB)- Florida IMG Academy

Cameron Dicker (K)- Lake Travis

Malcolm Epps (TE)- Houston Dekaney

Brennan Eagles (WR) – Houston Alief Taylor

B.J. Foster (DB)- Angleton

Rafiti Ghirmai (OL)- Frisco Wakeland

Jalen Green (DB)- Houston Heights

Byron Hobbs (LB)- Fort Worth

D’Shawn Jamison (DB)- Houston Lamar

Reese Moore (OL)- Seminole

Cameron Rising (QB)- California Newbury Park

Caden Stearns (DB)- Cibolo Steele

Casey Thompson (QB)- Oklahoma Newcastle

Al’Vonte Woodard (WR)- Houston LamarCentral Texas prospects expected to sign early

Nakia Watson (Westlake)- Wisconsin

Braden Cassity (Westlake)- Oklahoma State

Ochaun Mathis (Manor)- TCU

Scale Igiehon (Del Valle)- Boise St

Cameron Wilkins (Del Valle)- Missouri

La’Thaniel Washington (Del Valle)- UTSA

Cal Long (Regents School)- Navy

Tristen Wooten (Austin)- Navy

Starling Galban (Burnet)- Texas Tech

Pierce Withers (Bowie)- Texas State

Matthew Baldwin (Lake Travis)- Ohio State

Jordan Weeks (Wimberley)- UTSA

Ian Burnette (Wimberley)- TCU

Simi Bakare (Cedar Ridge)- Missouri