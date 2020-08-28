Texas football cancels practice on Thursday to discuss social justice issues

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With most of the sports world in a self-imposed pause as it tries to figure out how best to use its platform to fight for social justice, the Texas football joined in, in private.

KXAN learned that the team didn’t practice on Thursday. Instead, the Longhorns held a team discussion about the social injustice issues facing the country right.

Anwar Richardson was the first to report about the canceled practice.

On Sunday, Jacob Blake was shot in the back seven times by police in Kenosha, Wisc. On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks sparked a movement across all sports by refusing to play Orlando in game five of their first round playoff series. After that, the other two NBA playoffs games, including the Rockets’ game against the Thunder, were canceled.

The NBA also postponed all playoff games on Thursday. According to reports, there were serious discussions about canceling the rest of the postseason both in protest and to help put more focus on social justice issues. ESPN is reporting that players voted to continue the playoffs, which are expected to resume on Saturday.

The WNBA also postponed its games on Wednesday and Thursday, as did the NHL for four total playoff games on Thursday and Friday, including the Stars’ game four against the Avalanche. Across baseball, 10 total MLB games have been postponed over the past two days. Professional tennis and Major League Soccer have also been affected.

In the NFL, multiple teams canceled practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Both the Texans and Cowboys continued as usual, but both teams have discussed the current circumstances.

This isn’t the first time the Longhorns have gotten involved in social justice issues. In June, a group of players marched with police officers from the football stadium to the capitol as a peaceful protest against police brutality in the wake of the murder of George Floyd.

Later in the summer, players called for changes on campus to better address the university’s racist past and help improve diversity and inclusion among the UT community.