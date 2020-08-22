Texas finishes second week of practice with no major health issues

AUSTIN (KXAN) —It’s been so far, so good, health wise for the Longhorns football team as they completed their second week of training camp on Saturday.

Texas has had no football players test positive for COVID-19 thus far, although Tom Herman revealed that there were a couple of players who have not practiced due to feeling mild sickness.

“When a kid comes down with a cold, sniffles, a sore throat or an upset stomach, they’re doing exactly what they’re supposed to do and reporting everything to our trainers,” Herman said. “We’ve had multiple guys miss a practice or two because of simple bugs going around that really have nothing to do with COVID, but you know, in order to make sure it isn’t COVID, they’re missing a practice or two.”

Because of that, there has been a lot of shuffling when it comes to who is on the field and for how long they are on it.

“It’s a different crew of guys that go out each day and so hopefully, we can get some of that cleared up and have our full compliment of guys practicing for an extended period of time,” Herman added.

This could be a regular occurrence, so the importance of depth is being stressed to the full roster daily.

Texas has only had two practices in full pads thus far, and the coaching staff is trying to maintain balance while players continue to get in the proper condition for the season.

“It’s about our guys and the lack of summer training that they had you know in trying to build their bodies back into shape on the fly.”

Texas will have the next two days off, and will resume practice on Tuesday; they will get tested upon return.